Fredericton mayor reoffers, promotes himself as steady hand

Mike O'Brien is pitching himself as a steady, experienced hand in uncertain times as he officially announces his candidacy for mayor of Fredericton.

O'Brien, who has already served one term as mayor of the capital city, announced his decision to reoffer Tuesday.

He said a lot has happened in the city since he's become mayor, which demonstrates the need for a steady hand at the top.

"Being the leader of the city during the [shooting] tragedy of 2018, a couple of spring floods, all those issues that it takes a pretty steady hand at the top to keep the city moving forward and healing during those kinds of processes," said O'Brien.

"Those are things you can never plan for, but when you live through them, it gives you the experience to really help moving forward."

But several portfolios have seemingly come to a standstill during O'Brien's time as mayor, including plans for a regional aquatic centre, a new court house and a performing arts centre to replace the aging Playhouse.

O'Brien maintains those projects require provincial buy-in and will see limited movement until the province is onboard.

"Sometimes you have to play the long game on these," said O'Brien.

"We talk about it consistently and meet with them all the time. So, no, there's no commitment yet, but it's not a lack of effort or trying and it will happen."

Controversy

At least one project begun during O'Brien's tenure has created some controversy.

The development of Officers' Square drew the ire of residents concerned about maintaining the site's historic value and the requirement to remove several large trees.

O'Brien got some criticism from voters around the project to refurbish Officers' Square. He admits the communication around the project could have been better. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

O'Brien said the decision to move ahead with the revitalization was made by council, not him alone, but admitted communication around the project could've been better.

"We learned kind of last minute about some of the implications that might be on the trees," said O'Brien.

"People in the city are passionate about trees. We plant 500 of them a year, but if you remove one or two, you hear about it."

Competition

O'Brien already has competition for his job.

Earlier this month, city councillor Kate Rogers announced her candidacy for mayor.

Earlier this month city councillor Kate Rogers announced her candidacy for mayor. If elected Rogers would make history by becoming the first woman to be mayor of Fredericton. (Gary Moore/CBC)

If elected, Rogers would make history by becoming the first woman to be mayor of Fredericton.

She is the only woman serving on council.

Municipal elections, which were postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to be held on May 10.