New 6-day food market expected to add flavour to downtown Fredericton

A new daily market is coming to Fredericton, filling the former premises of a downtown bookstore with mostly international offerings six days a week.

The year-round market is expected to open March 15 at the old Read's Newsstand & Café on King Street.

"The downtown core is coming alive and this is just going to add to it," said Dan Taylor, president of the Fredericton Food Bank, who is also involved in the project.

The Cultural Centre on Saunders Street used to house a market, but it was forced to find a new home after renovations began late last year.

The new location was chosen because of the surrounding corporate and government offices and three hotels in the area.

Taylor hopes people who work and live downtown will visit the market daily. They will be able to sit in or outside the market to eat their meals.

When will it open?

With the city's growing population, it was time for a market that would be open throughout the work week and not just on weekends, Taylor said.

He compared the new market to the Saint John City Market, which is open year-round Monday through Saturday and offers a variety of food.

"We're excited about it."

The new market will move into the former Read's Newsstand and Café on King Street, which closed in 2018. (Photo: Angela Bosse/CBC)

A three-year lease for the building was signed on Friday.

"We needed a long-term lease in order to negotiate the best rate possible," Taylor said. "So the longer the better."

The market will be open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What's cooking?

The market will provide mostly international food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but there will also be local produce.

There are up to nine vendors, including Villeneuve Family Farm and Pinoy Point, which offers Philippine food. Cafe Loka will also be expanding to the new location.

Eventually, Taylor is hopeful the market will offer delivery for customers.

Whether it's over the weekend or on a Thursday night in summer — Fredericton has shown it loves its farmers markets.

Last year, the Garrison Night Market returned to Fredericton for its second year in a row after "overwhelming demand" from vendors and members of the public.

Taylor is hoping the new week-long market will be just as popular.

"You're going to have quite the variety in this one spot."