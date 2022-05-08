Fredericton Marathon returns to Mother's Day weekend

Runners are going head-to-head this weekend at the 44th annual Stewart McKelvey Fredericton Marathon, back on the Mother's Day weekend after three years.

The event will feature five races, including a marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometre run and five-kilometre run.

The East Coast Music Awards are taking place in the city at the same time, so a special eight-kilometre run was held Saturday in partnership with the awards.

"We thought music and running were such a great combination, '' co-race director Bruce Macfarlane told Information Morning Fredericton Friday.

"The city will be buzzing."

Macfarlane said about 1,400 runners are expected to participate over the weekend.

He said that's slightly lower than pre-pandemic numbers, which peaked at 2,300, but a slow progression is expected.

"We know that people are hungry to run," said Macfarlane.

Racers have come from all across the East Coast, Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and parts of the U.S.