Fredericton Marathon sees big jump in registrations for 45th annual event

Runners and walkers of all levels are preparing to lace up their sneakers for the 45th annual Fredericton Marathon this weekend.

Bruce Macfarlane, co-director of the marathon, said the event reached 2,000 registrations less than 24 hours after they opened in December, and hundreds more have signed up since.

"That's just mind-blowing," Macfarlane said on Information Morning Fredericton, quite a jump from last year's total of 1,668 registrations.

He said 75 per cent of this year's participants are travelling from outside the Fredericton area for the event.

"People are coming from everywhere — a good following out of Nova Scotia, P.E.I, Quebec, Ontario, all the provinces," he said, even from as far as Alaska.

"People are starting to know that we are fast, flat and fun … we have a very flat course and we're recognized for it."

On Saturday, the 5K and 3K events will start at 11a.m., and the youth fun run will begin at 1:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the 10K, the 21.1K, and the big event — the 42.2K marathon — start at 7:30 a.m from Queen Square, Macfarlane said.

Macfarlane said the Westmorland and Marysville bridges will be closed for a few hours on Sunday. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Runners and walkers will head toward the river and cross the Westmorland Street Bridge and then enter the trail system to make their way to Penniac.

Road Closures

Macfarlane said there will be street closures on Saturday afternoon around Queen's Square.

The Westmorland Street bridge will close Sunday morning for all but marathon runners, from about 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. The bridge will reopen as soon as the last runner makes their way across the bridge, likely before 9 a.m., Macfarlane said.

Closures around the Queen's Square park area in downtown Fredericton will continue Sunday, and traffic will be restricted on Canada Street.

The Marysville Bridge, which is already reduced to one lane for construction, will also close Sunday.

"When we saw the construction, and we knew we needed that bridge as part of our course, the people at DTI said 'What do you need?'"

So did the city, said Macfarlane. "They're going to have it ready for us."

He said volunteers and the York Sunbury Search and Rescue will be directing traffic and making sure runners remain on course around the city.

Safety and course marshals will also be present, alongside police who will place barricades on closed roads.

Getting enough volunteers for the weekend has been a challenge.

"It's really hard to get volunteers, I think, since COVID," he said. "It's really hard to get people to come out."

Macfarlane said there are enough volunteers for the event to run this year, but it may not be possible to reach pre-pandemic numbers without more help in the coming years.

He said they are still accepting volunteers for this weekend's events and anyone interested in helping out can register online.