2 records broken at sold-out Fredericton Marathon

Stan Chaisson of Charlottetown won his third Fredericton Marathon in a row on Sunday. He also broke his own race record, finishing in two hours, 24 minutes and 40 seconds.

Volunteers, runners deem day a success even in cool, windy weather

A man wearing a blue headscarf with sunglasses resting on his head and a black jacket smiles at the finish line of a marathon.
Stan Chaisson won the Fredericton Marathon for the third year in a row on Sunday. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

The cool wind wasn't going to slow down marathon runners in Fredericton on Sunday.

They said it was good weather for running — on a favourably flat track — at the 45th Fredericton Marathon.

He said he comes back each year because he loves the course and it's a well-organized race close to home.

A shady paved park trail is shown, with a runner in a bright green shirt running towards the camera. A cyclist with a dog can also be shown travelling in the opposite direction, to the side.
Runners travel down part of the course, which is known for being relatively flat. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

"You get out on the trail and I find it's so peaceful out there," said Chaisson.

"You can get in a really good rhythm on this course because there's so little ups and downs. I also like that you do get to see, well, spectators, but then other competitors along the course. It's motivating to hear people cheering for you."

The top female finisher was Sarah Mulcahy of Fort Kent, Maine. She finished fourth overall in a time of 2:53:30.

Her time breaks the female record previously held by Paula Keating of Miramichi, N.B. Keating had the record since 2014.

Evan Arsenault of Quispamsis, N.B., was not far behind Chaisson. He finished second overall in 2:40:53 and placed first in his age group.

A woman wearing purple-framed sunglasses and a white hooded sweater smiles at the camera in an outdoor setting. There are small groups of people behind her.
Emma Woodbury completed the Fredericton Marathon for the first time on Sunday, though she had previously run the half-marathon. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

One runner from Halifax was happy to have finished her second marathon. She met her goal of qualifying for the Boston Marathon. 

Emma Woodburn ran the Fredericton marathon for the first time Sunday, but had run the half-marathon. She said she also had a great day running with some of her teammates, the Road Hammers.

She had to fight hard at the finish.

"It was still really painful despite knowing I was going to get the time I wanted, but I did it," she said.

Bruce Macfarlane, the marathon's co-race director, said it means a lot to have runners choose the event.

A man with short grey hair, a short grey beard and black-framed glasses looks seriously at the camera. He is wearing a blue vest over a purple tee-shirt.
Bruce Macfarlane is the co-race director. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

"When you see more and more people come out and you see great performances, it's reassuring," he said. "It puts Fredericton, New Brunswick on the map. We've had people from all over, so it's just great."

According to Macfarlane, it takes about a year to plan the event, with over 100 volunteers and several organizations assisting.

with files from Lars Schwarz

