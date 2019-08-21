Fredericton man who showed decapitation videos to child gets conditional discharge

A Fredericton man who showed two decapitation videos to a nine-year-old boy received a conditional discharge in provincial court on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old man had been found guilty at a trial of making death threats and threatening bodily harm.

He cannot be named because of a court-ordered publication ban preventing the release of any details that could identify the child who was shown the videos.

The man was sentenced to a conditional discharge that included a 12-month unsupervised probation order. It also included an order to have no contact with a man he threatened, the child or the child's mother.

Videos shown as threats uttered

The case goes back to May 24, 2017, when the man showed the boy two online videos of men being decapitated, according to the facts of the case retold Wednesday by Judge Julian Dickson.

While playing the videos, the man issued threats, saying "this" is what would happen if the new boyfriend of the child's mother kept seeing her.

When the child told his mother what he saw, she called police. They seized the man's cellphone and found the two videos.

At the trial, part of the evidence was a colourful hand-drawn self-portrait of the child having a nightmare of a man getting his head cut off.

The Crown recommended a deferred sentence rather than jail time.

Won't have criminal record

"Frankly, the offence is morally reprehensible," Dickson said. "And off course it is obviously a crime."

But Dickson said giving the man a criminal record would prevent him from working part time as a city cab driver and from travelling to the United States as part of his regular job.

The court heard from the man's employer that he was a stellar, highly specialized and valued worker.