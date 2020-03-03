Fredericton collision kills 67-year-old man

A 67-year-old man is dead following a collision between two pickup trucks in Fredericton on Tuesday morning, say police.

The crash occurred in the 600-block of Canada Street on the city's north side at around 10:45 a.m., Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said in a statement.

The victim, who was driving one of the trucks, was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. His next of kin has been notified.

The other driver, a 57-year-old man, had to be extracted from his vehicle, and was transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, said Bartlett.

The speed limit along that windy stretch of the two-lane street is 80 kilometres an hour. The conditions at the time of the collision were overcast, she said.

Canada Street is expected to remain closed between Perley Avenue and the Penniac Bridge for several hours while police investigate the cause of the crash, said Bartlett.

The accident reconstruction and forensic identification units are assisting with the investigation, along with criminal investigations officers.