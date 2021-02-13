Fredericton man dies in province's 2nd fatal snowmobile crash in 24 hours

A 48-year-old Fredericton man has died in the second fatal snowmobile crash in New Brunswick in 24 hours.

Members of the Keswick RCMP responded to the scene in Zealand shortly before midnight Friday.

RCMP say the crash likely occurred when the driver lost control of the snowmobile and hit a tree in a wooded area off Upper Stoneridge Road, according to a new release.

The man died at the scene.

Another New Brunswicker died in a snowmobile collision the night before.

A 23-year-old Miramichi man also struck a tree after losing control of his vehicle around midnight Thursday.

The crash occurred on a snowmobile trail near Route 8 in Bryenton, a community between Renous and Miramichi.

RCMP are investigating both crashes.