Fredericton police find suspect in hollowed-out boxspring

After a two day investigation, Fredericton police arrested a 31-year-old Fredericton man Jan. 9 after he was found hiding in a hollowed-out boxspring.

Catlin William Morehouse is described by police as a violent repeat offender.

Morehouse was found in the boxspring after a search by the K-9 unit.

Police began their investigation after receiving reports of a number of break and enters in the Nashwaaksis area. They tracked a suspect to a residence on Jan. 7, where a stolen vehicle was found and recovered.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, police say they have recovered thousands of dollars in property that will be returned to the owners. Items included sporting equipment and tools.

"We believe that more than 10 files will be solved with the recovery of these stolen items." police said in a release.

Morehouse faces charges of break and enter, motor vehicle theft, assault causing bodily harm, breaches, and two outstanding warrants of arrest.

Police say he is also a suspect in an intimate partner violence assault, which left a woman with multiple injuries.