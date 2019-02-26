Fredericton seeks input on Main Street revitalization

Fredericton residents are being asked to comment on a proposed rejuvenation of Main Street that would make the north-side street seem less welcoming to strip malls.

The city has had a draft plan in the works since 2016.

The proposed rejuvenation would happen through new design guidelines that would determine what new construction would look like.

The end result would be a move away from the strip construction seen on the street now. There would be little room between buildings and the sidewalk, and parking would be set up behind buildings.

Bruce Grandy, the chair of the city's development committee, said he's heard concerns that the guidelines would turn Main Street into another Queen Street, the downtown street on the other side of the river.

"Some people have tried to say, 'Well you are just building another Queen Street.' Well, we're not. It's its own community, it's got its own personality."

Different stages of a possible redevelopment of York Plaza from what it looks like now, top, to interim development, middle, to long-term development, at bottom. (Google Maps and City of Fredericton)

The north side was a collection of individual villages until amalgamation in 1974, and Grandy said residents still want to feel as if they live in distinct communities.

"There's still enough people living there that remember those communities and they like that feel," he said.

Some aspects of the proposed guidelines can be seen in construction already underway, such as the building going up across from Peter's Meat Market.

Grandy said the city is hoping the area develops a mix of commercial and residential spaces, which would further strengthen the community atmosphere.

"When you live down there, you can walk to your dentist, you can walk to your Shoppers, you can walk to food, cafés, where you can sit out in the summertime," he said.

Residents can provide feedback online at the city's website until March 15.