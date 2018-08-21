Feel smart on garden tour inspired by New Brunswick writers

If you love gardens and literature and happen to be visiting Fredericton, you're in luck.

The Fredericton Botanic Garden has unveiled its Literature Garden.

The garden features 29 flowers, plants and trees mentioned in literary works by New Brunswick writers.

Plants are accompanied by placards with information about the plants, the writers and the works that inspired their inclusion in the garden. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

Each plant is accompanied by a placard, which describes the author and displays the words that inspired the plant's inclusion in the garden.

"We walk to the garden where the old rhubarb flourishes," begins the inscription next to a rhubarb plant, the words taken from poet Allan Cooper's After Rain.

Stephen Heard, a member of the Fredericton Botanic Garden Association, said the group had no difficulty coming up with a list of novelists, poets and other writers.

"We have a very rich, strong literary community in the province … and so I got suggestions for authors and plantings from all over the place," Heard said.

'Straight mine eye has caught new pleasures / While the landscape round it measures / Russet lawn, and fallows gray / Where the nibbling flocks do stray: / Mountains, on whose barren breast / The lab’ring clouds do often rest: / Meadows trim with daisies pied; Shallow brooks and rivers wide'. — Julia Catherine Beckwith, St. Ursula’s Convent (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"We had a wonderful time putting that list together."

The garden incorporates work by authors from each official language community, including Bliss Carman, Antonine Maillet, George Frederick Clarke and Alden Nowlan.

Still, Heard said, there are many more authors who can be featured in future gardens. He already has Charles G.D. Roberts in mind.

'So extravagant your tumble, Love, among those nodding umbrels of Queen Anne’s lace and spurs of goldenrod!' — Diane Reid, from The Male Damselfly Speaks (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"There is a poem, I believe, referring to forget-me-nots," Heard said.

"That's one that's on my shortlist."

Heard said the idea for the garden came up during a brainstorming session with the association.

'We walk to the garden where the old rhubarb flourishes. New leaves on trees; my mother’s long dress lifts in wind. She bends over rhubarb, the tall, thick stems, the leaves like umbrellas. She says she has never seen it so rich, so green – as if someone gardened here.' — Allan Cooper, After Rain (Jordan Gill/CBC)

Originally, the garden was pitched as an arts and culture garden. That plan was put aside but might still be implemented at a later date, Heard said.

"Originally, we thought the garden might include the visual arts as well," said Heard.

"So we have in the back of our heads the idea of maybe doing a visual arts garden sometime later."

'There was a cedar fence between the two properties. It kept Mr. Cole’s cows from wandering and was the right height for my mother to sit on with her drawing book every summer day. She’d sketch little red squirrels and chipmunks, gulls that flew above the river, daisies and brown-eyed Susans, dragonflies, butterflies, clouds shaped like rabbits and angels …' — Riel Nason, The Town That Drowned (Jordan Gill/CBC)

Heard hopes people will use the new garden will be an incentive for people to visit the Botanic Garden and explore.

"It's a lovely place to be anyway," said Heard.

"The gardens right now, they're looking beautiful."