Not just for kids. Fredericton library expands story time to seniors' homes

When it's story time at the Fredericton Public Library, children are captivated, listening to each word as it's read off the page.

But librarian Ryan Tapley started to notice it's not just the little ones who are fixated — their parents are paying close attention too.

"And I thought, well, the children's department has so much fun doing their story times and the children have so much fun listening to the stories and gee, I would like it if somebody read to me," Tapley said.

He got to thinking about what other kinds of people would appreciate being read to and the idea came to him.

Story time for seniors.

Tapley figures winter can be a lonely time, and many seniors are isolated in nursing homes.

"So I thought ... let's bring some story times there."

Ryan Tapley, a librarian in Fredericton, will be visiting four spots in the city starting in February for story time. (Submitted by Ryan Tapley)

Starting in February, Tapley will visit York Care Centre, Farraline Place, Pine Grove Nursing Home and Parkland in the Fredericton area.

He'll start with poetry, move onto a short story and then finish up with another poem.

Tapley doesn't hide his past experience in theater as an influence for his love of the spoken word.

"There's something collaborative, almost. There's something communal. You're there with another person instead of just being all by your lonesome," Tapley said.

Farraline Place administrator Judy O'Donnell said she sometimes reads to some of the residents, especially those who have difficulty with their sight, and they thoroughly enjoy it.

"Some of them, their eyes are dimming, and if you are an enthusiastic reader, they follow along and enjoy the book like they're living it," O'Donnell said.

"They were saying sometimes the next day —if they were reading — they might not remember, but just listening, you can remember more of the book."

Farraline Place in downtown Fredericton is one of the places participating in the new read-aloud program, and administrator Judy O'Donnell is excited for it to begin. (Sam Farley/CBC)

O'Donnell said her residents have had positive experiences with the Fredericton Library in the past through the audio book program, and she thinks this will be another way to "keep their minds sharp."

"I just find that seniors are left out and forgotten, but when they are engaged in something, they just go into it full speed ahead."

Benefits of reading aloud

Kate Weaver is the executive director at Adult Literacy Fredericton, which aims to empower adults with reading skills, and she is supportive of the story-time concept.

Bringing reading to those who are no longer able to physically do it themselves, or that have literacy issues, is important.

"Having those experiences again, you get to take part in something that other people are taking part in," Weaver said.

Weaver said Adult Literacy's programming includes reading out loud, and books can offer an escape for someone to fully immerse themselves.

"Having programs like this really empowers adult learners. It's a great opportunity to take part in in community events that would otherwise not be accessible to them."

While story time is often for children, Kate Weaver of Adult Literacy Fredericton said reading can empower adults just as much. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times/Associated Press)

Back at the library, when Tapley watches the adults who bring their kids to story time and sees their excitement, "it seems like you're tapping into some childlike wonder."

He's confident that the seniors reading program will be able to bring out that same spark of excitement.

"Yeah, don't let that children's department have all the fun!"