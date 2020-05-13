Fredericton landfill reopens as COVID-19 restrictions lift
Landfill had been closed to the public since March 16
After being closed to the public for the last two months, the Fredericton landfill is reopening.
Fredericton Region Solid Waste began allowing residents to use the facility Wednesday morning.
Staff are expecting demand will be high over the next few days leading into the long weekend, likely leading to long lines.
"There is a pent-up demand, there's no doubt about that," said Brad Janes, spokesperson for the facility. "If you waited until next Tuesday maybe, it's not going to be as busy. But just based on the demand and the amount of communication with the public, I'm certain it's going to be pretty busy."
"So, we are asking for patience," said Janes.
The landfill closed to the public on March 16, but has been open to receive waste from commercial operations.
Numbered lanes will now be assigned for customers looking to dump garbage to ensure physical distancing requirements.
Janes says staff working in sorting facilities are also undergoing training and donning new safety equipment to align with COVID-19 protocols.
"Our recycle sorters, there's eight of them and they're on a belt together, very close proximity to each other," said Janes. "So, obviously that had to change so we had to make a number of alterations to ensure their safety."
Those changes will allow for the city's curbside pickup recycling program to resume.
According to Janes, that's expected to take place before the end of the month, but no specific date has been announced.
