Residents point to Fredericton landfill expansion as culprit in worsening odour

Rotten eggs, rotten meat, sometimes dirty diapers.

That's how some residents of a neighbourhood just outside Fredericton describe a smell they say has been wafting more frequently — and with a higher potency — from the nearby regional landfill and into their homes.

And they contend the problem is the result of the Capital Region Service Commission being allowed to start piling garbage almost 30 metres higher.

"We're smelling it pretty much every single day, and it's affecting our lives," said Rick Walker, a resident of Lincoln, who lives about 1.5 kilometres east of the landfill.

In October 2021, the landfill, previously known as Fredericton Region Solid Waste, was granted approval by the province to pile garbage as high as 88 metres.

The Capital Region Service Commission, which operates the landfill, pitched the new height limit as something that would extend its life by about 17 years.

In early 2021, Brett McCrea, the landfill's general manager, said if approval was granted, the landfill would start piling garbage in smaller "cells" covering less surface area, thus reducing the chance of any smell getting worse.

Lincoln resident Rick Walker says an odour he believes to be coming from the nearby landfill became worse after it was allowed to pile garbage 30 metres higher. (Zoom/CBC)

Walker, who's lived on Garden Grove Street since July 2021, believes that hasn't been the case.

"When they were pushing their proposals forward, like they were saying 'No, there won't be like any … more significant of a smell, it's not going to impact the area.'

"But that's wrong. It's completely wrong. We're being impacted by it."

Landfill blames mild winter

Brad Janes, spokesperson for the landfill, said he's aware of complaints about the smell, and he confirmed it has been worse in recent months.

However, Janes said the new height that garbage is being piled to isn't the reason.

Brad Janes, manager of education and public relations at Fredericton Solid Waste says that crews responded quickly when leaks occurred. (CBC)

"If the garbage is frozen, it's not going to smell," he said.

"But when it's plus-9 or plus-10 (Celsius) in January or February, when it's heavy rains in December and early January, it's a problem in terms of, you know, winter not being like we had planned."

Jill Maepea, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in an interview that January brought a mean temperature that was about 4 C warmer on average than the average mean for January in past years.

She said it was outside her expertise to comment on the effect that would have on the smell from a landfill.

Janes said that to combat the smell, landfill staff have been laying heavier clay on top of the garbage more frequently than usual.

He said landfill staff invited the Department of Environment and Climate Change to visit the landfill over the stench and it didn't find anything out of compliance.

Resident not buying weather as reason

Richard Montmarquette, who also lives in Lincoln, said he doesn't believe the milder January temperatures are behind the worsened stench.

Even when New Brunswick was plunged into a deep freeze in early February, the odour was as strong as it was in previous weeks, he said.

Richard Montmarquette says he doesn't think mild winter temperatures caused a worsening smell from the landfill, as the smell didn't go away when New Brunswick experienced a deep chill in early February that sent temperatures plunging to about -30 C. (Submitted by Richard Montmarquette)

"Any time you stack anything higher, especially waste, it's going to affect the air around it," said Montmarquette, who lives on Susan Road.

Montmarquette said he's aware of promises to contain the smell despite garbage being piled higher, but doesn't think that's working out.

"I don't think they've done very well because the smell is still quite potent and pungent in and around the neighbourhood."

Jacqueline Alain, who has lived on Susan Road for 24 years, said she could never smell the landfill from her home until about five years ago.

She said while the stench became noticeable before the new height allowance, it only got worse after.

"Since the expansion, it's been more on a regular basis," she said. "It's not every day, but it's most days, whereas in the past it might have been two days a week or three days a week, but now it's more like four or five days a week."