Man arrested after Fredericton standoff deemed fit for trial

A Fredericton man charged with assault with a weapon and other offences after a seven-hour standoff with police in October has been deemed fit to go on trial.

Kyle Anthony Kennedy, 28, appeared in provincial court Wednesday for a fitness hearing after undergoing a psychiatric assessment.

The standoff in the College Hill area of Fredericton on Oct. 22 forced two universities and several schools to lock their doors for much of the day.

It ended with Kennedy's arrest, and he faced seven charges, including assault with a weapon, an SKS rifle, pointing a firearm, uttering threats and illegally confining two people.

Kennedy is also charged with possessing firearms, an SKS rifle and a Mossberg shotgun, knowing he was not the holder of a licence, having firearms in his possession after being prohibited from doing so, and violating a probation order from July 10.

Kennedy returned to court on Nov. 5 and Dec. 1, but each time his psychiatric assessment was extended.

The court did not grant Kennedy bail.

A publication ban was ordered for what took place at the hearing Wednesday.

He is to return to court Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m.