Running in circles: Triathlete finds shapes in maps to create GPS drawings

Some weekends, Jesse English runs in circles in Fredericton neighbourhoods he's never been to before, surrounded by neighbours he's never met.

They stare at him sometimes, probably wondering why he runs in loops and in zigzags, not really going anywhere.

Never once have they stopped him to ask what he's doing. But what he's doing is creating drawings of animals or messages of hope — by tracking his run through his GPS phone application.

"Since April, I have created an elephant, a rabbit, a boat, a Canada flag, a message to Nova Scotians after the shooting and one for health-care workers."

A GPS drawing of an elephant on Fredericton's northside. (Submitted by Jesse English)

How to stay motivated?

English is a 30-year-old software developer and avid runner, cyclist and swimmer that has been creating GPS drawings by running through Fredericton streets with a GPS tracker on his phone.

It's his way to stay active and motivated.

For 10 months before the pandemic, English ran upwards of 50 kilometres, biked more than 200 kilometres and swam about four kilometres every week, in preparation of the International Triathlon Union World Championship.

The event was going to be held in Edmonton on Aug. 21.

After spending more than four hours staring at a map, trying to find shapes for a GPS drawing, English heads out to run. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

But COVID-19 happened and the championship was cancelled.

"When that disappeared, it was hard to keep pushing through the hours of training with no reason."

English had to find a way to stay motivated, and as he scrolled through Instagram one day in April, he saw a photo of a GPS drawing and decided to try it out himself.

Triathlons might be cancelled, but this Fredericton man keeps motivated by drawing as he runs and cycles across the city. 2:26

Staring at maps for hours

To create a GPS drawing, English said, the first and hardest step is to actually find an interesting shape in a map.

"I have this big, blank Fredericton Google map that I print out and I just sit there for hours doodling on it. I put it in a ziplock bag and I draw on it with a dry erase marker."

Once he finds a shape, he traces it on the map with a pen and makes small notes in areas where he wants to get extra details. Then he folds the map into his pocket and is out the door.

According to English, his most popular GPS drawing was the boat drawing he created in honour of New Brunswick Day. (Submitted by Jesse English)

At first, English didn't think Fredericton, being so small, would have enough streets to draw anything interesting.

But he's already thinking of his next GPS drawing: a swan that will be a bike ride of 160 kilometres.

'I try to avoid people's backyards'

English has already figured out some tricks to avoid having to climb buildings or cross private properties to get straight lines for his drawings.

"If you pause the workout on your phone or your GPS watch, you can go on the street and go around a building or around private property and when you start it again, it will automatically make a straight line," he said.

"I try to avoid people's backyards."

While training for the International Triathlon Union World Championship, English ran upwards of 50 kilometres every week. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

English can't see how the drawing is turning out until he's back home exporting the image.

He thinks that's part of the fun, and it's why he tries to be very specific while jotting down notes on his map.

"For example, with the health-care workers one, the Y would have looked way better, but I ran through the wrong street. I am a bit of a perfectionist," he said.

A message English created for healthcare workers during the pandemic. (Jesse English)

It's not a bunny if it only has one ear

GPS drawing has helped English maintain his heavy training schedule.

"When you want to complete an image you can't stop halfway through."

A rabbit drawing that English created for Easter. (Submitted by Jesse English)

English has also received messages from fellow runners who had stopped training. They've told him this fun idea of a workout will inspire them to head out.

"Already, our Fredericton Triathlon Club, we had an event when everyone one week had to do a GPS art and then share it. It's just a little way to engage since there are no triathlons."