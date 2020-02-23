Fredericton athletes get to learn from Grey Cup champions

Young kids and teenagers in Fredericton, N.B., got a chance to learn from some of Canada's top football players Sunday.

Seven members of the Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers coached at a session hosted by Fredericton native Jake Thomas.

Thomas, a defensive lineman who played his university football for the Acadia Axemen before turning pro, is heading into his ninth season with the Blue Bombers. He has organized the camp for the last few years.

"I think it's pretty cool, too, to show them, you know, football is not just a pipe dream — if you want to play in the CFL, NFL, it's possible," Thomas said.

This group of kids were running blocking drills. (Gary Moore/CBC)

More than a 100 people participated. One session was for kids and one for teenagers.

Both gave the players a chance to learn about each position in the sport.

Connor McNamee, 14, was eager to hear what the CFL players had to say.

"They tell me to keep going — never stop," said McNamee, "keep driving for what you want and if you work hard enough it will come."

Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris demonstrates how to protect the football. (Gary Moore/CBC)

That message went a long way for the quarterback who hopes to play in the CFL or NFL, but McNamee was also ready to sharpen his skills.

"I'm hoping I learn how to excel at my position and also take tips from the coaches," he said.

Sunday's event was also for young kids to get a taste of the sport.

Brady Mckeeman, 10, said he hopes to join a football league and said getting a taste of all the positions was his favourite part of the day.

Avery Mullins, 8, said he's played football before, but he really enjoyed learning how to catch the ball from the CFL players.

Quarterback Connor McNamee of Saint John was in Fredericton to attend the football skills camp hosted by CFL player Jake Thomas. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Twenty-one players from the Lady Gladiators of the Maritime Women's Football League attended the camp.

"It's really good for team morale," said sixth-year player Alyssa Matetich, who added that half the team are rookies.

Matetich said the camp was a good introduction for some of the new players on the team and a way to get excited for the upcoming season.

Thomas had a busy weekend. He hosted a celebrity curling tournament on Saturday that raised $10,000 for the Capital Area Minor Football Association and $10,000 for the Little Rocks curling league.