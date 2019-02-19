Fredericton seeks more input on new neighbourhood park

Plans for a new park in a Fredericton neighbourhood are continuing, but as it enters the final stages, the city wants to hear from residents a few more times.

Coun. Henri Mallet said five acres, or about two hectares, in the High Point Ridge area will become a neighbourhood park with things in it for all ages.

"We're talking about a park that works for the community, works for the neighbourhood."

During the first round of consultations for the park, in the Morning Gate Drive area between Prospect Street and Route 8, the city heard from young families and seniors about what they'd like to see, Mallet said.

"Everyone was working together to find a way so that the park would serve the entire neighbourhood."

Some of the ideas are geared toward younger families, including a play structure that would be for all ages, shade around that play structure and a small splash pad.

The plan also includes a hard surface for sports, a central open green space, picnic tables and accessible paved trails along with some unpaved nature trails.

Green space wanted

Coun. Henri Mallet has been pushing for a park in the neighbourhood since he was elected to city council. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The city has put $450,000 in its 2019 budget for new parks, which will include High Point Ridge and a park south of Bishop Drive.

"It's a good size budget for where we are in the process of building this park."

Mallet said from the feedback the city received during the first round of consultations, area residents want the park to be a green space.

"They really want to keep the trees, the trails."

He said the park was the number one priority for residents and is overdue.

"I think it really brings the community together."

The ideas gathered from the first round of consultations will be presented at a meeting Feb. 26 to give residents an opportunity to provide more feedback.

"Then staff is going to go back to work on the master plan and then we'll come back to residents again and then hopefully we'll get into the developing stage."

Mallet said he's hoping work will begin before the end of the year.