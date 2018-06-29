Fredericton police try to identify injured man

Fredericton police are seeking the public's help to identify a man observed on the city's south side earlier this month who appeared to have "significant injuries" to his torso area and face.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was seen walking in the area of Waterloo Row and Forest Hill Road shortly after midnight on June 2, police said in a news release on Friday.

"Investigators are looking to identify the male and he is encouraged to contact the Fredericton Police Force to ensure of his well-being," the release said.

The man is described as being Caucasian, about five feet eight inches tall and almost bald. He was shirtless and has tattoos on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Frederic Loiseau of the major crime unit at (506) 460-2368, or frederic.loiseau@fredericton.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).