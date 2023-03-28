Inflation pinches Fredericton as city falls behind on fixing potholes and old pipes

Drivers in Fredericton can blame inflation — at least in part — every time they encounter a pothole.

The soaring cost of goods and services brought on by inflation means the City of Fredericton needs to spend more money replacing its aging infrastructure, including roads, water pipes and buses.

City treasurer Alicia Keating says inflation has meant infrastructure is not being replaced when it should, and the city is falling behind on its obligation to replace assets before they break.

"A lot of the inflationary impacts are No. 1, it costs more, but No. 2, we actually can't even invest in our infrastructure because we can't buy things," Keating said after Monday night's council meeting.

"So supply chain issues are actually reducing the availability of replacing assets. So we're continuing to use them for longer than we had intended because we have no construction firms to build or we simply can't access them."

Fredericton city treasurer Alicia Keating said inflation is outpacing the city's ability to pay for repairs and replacements. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Keating presented the city's audited financial statement for 2022 to councillors on Monday night.

She said the city received a "clean audit opinion," and is running a $1.2-million cash surplus which will be used in the 2024 budget.

Tab for fixing old infastructure is rising

But the expense of replacing all outdated infrastructure — also known as its infrastructure deficit — has climbed to $321.4 million.

Water and sewer lines and treatment facilities account for $188.1 million of that deficit, while roads and streets account for $69.3 million, building and municipal facilities $46.7 million, machinery and vehicles $12.2 million and $5.2 million, respectively.

A chart shows the City of Fredericton's infrastructure deficit, with green representing new assets, yellow representing older assets and red representing assets that already need to be replaced. (City of Fredericton)

"It could impact a service delivery," Keating said. "So if a bus breaks down, it can't go pick up people. If a snowplow breaks down, it can't plow snow."

Keating said to stay on top of its obligation to replace old infrastructure, the city should have invested $50.5 million last year, but only spent $24.4 million, giving the city a "sustainability ratio" of 0.48.

Keating said the city aims to maintain a ratio of at least 1, but it hasn't achieved that since 2018.

"As the city treasurer, it is concerning. However, given the fact that you research into why something changes so drastically, we know that inflation is a huge factor in everyone's day-to-day life and we're not immune to that at all," she said.

"So as we go forward, if we continue to see that trend [in the ratio] going down, I'll be very worried."

Keating said the city was typically able to stay on top of its infrastructure deficit by increasing its capital budget by five per cent each year.

But inflation has outpaced that over the last year, climbing to a high of eight per cent across Canada last June, before falling down to 5.2 per cent as of February.

Keating said going forward, staff will be reviewing the city's long-term financial plan and consider raising the percentage of annual capital spending.

No word on raising taxes

Keating said until staff re-evaluate the long-term financial plan, she can't tell whether tax increases would be considered as a way of reducing the infrastructure deficit.

However, she added that would be one of the last options.

"We don't want to increase rates to an unsustainable level to make sure that people want to live here, but we also want to make sure we have good infrastructure that also …makes people want to live here."

Mayor Kate Rogers said she hopes inflation eases over time, giving the city a chance to catch up on aging infrastructure.

She said any chances of a tax hike to help with those costs would have to be weighed carefully.

"We take a lot into account and there are lots of ways that we can help cover whatever gaps there are in… that budget," Rogers said.

"So it doesn't necessarily… need to be done that way. It could be a reallocation or reconfiguring [of funds]."