Firefighters battling 'large industrial blaze' on Fredericton's north side
Police, fire official ask public to avoid west end of Sunset Drive
Fredericton emergency officials are asking the public to avoid the west end of Sunset Drive on the city's north side as firefighters battle a major fire.
Fire crews are on scene of "a large industrial fire" near the intersection with Ring Road, the firefighters' union said in social media posts shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.
The blaze is at Tri-Wire Line Construction, a power line maintenance and repair company located at 44 Sunset Dr.
Fredericton police say Sunset Drive is closed at that end.
A plume of dark smoke is towering over the city and could be seen from dozens of kilometres away.
Emergency officials could not be immediately reached for more information.
