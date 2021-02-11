Fredericton sets money aside to develop relationship with Indigenous communities

The City of Fredericton has put new money in its budget this year specifically to engage with the Indigenous community in the area.

The $50,000 funding marks the beginning stages of research and consultation to understand what could strengthen the relationship — although the money was news to the chief of St. Mary's First Nation.

"I wasn't aware of it," said Chief Allan Polchies.

Greg Ericson, a Fredericton city councillor and chair of the city's finance committee. (Gary Moore/CBC file photo)

Polchies said his staff called the city and found out about it after receiving a CBC News request for an interview.

Still, Polchies said he welcomes the contribution to the Indigenous file.

"It's a huge file. It's refreshing to hear that the City of Fredericton is starting to recognize the Truth and Reconciliation Commission."

The line item falls under "social outreach" in the 2021 budget, and the planning is still in the preliminary stages.

"Certainly, there's a lot of willingness on both sides to engage in a deeper and better relationship with each other's communities, but we've got to make sure we take appropriate, slow steps in developing this relationship," said Coun. Greg Ericson, chair of the finance committee.

Ericson said the $50,000 will cover initial staff work to develop a framework for what the engagement will look like.

"And to hire a little bit of professional consultation help, as required," he said.

Ericson said this is a starting point to build the relationship between the municipality and Indigenous people in the area and an opportunity to begin to work on some of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

"Not having a really robust, formal relationship between our municipal government and the Indigenous people in the Fredericton area just seems to be horribly remiss and lacking, from from my perspective."

Ericson said he doesn't know what that will look like but in the future he said there would be "many opportunities for cultural exchanges and sharing."

He also said one possibility could be the creation of a position to help manage the relationship between the municipality and Indigenous people.

"That could be an option for the city," he said.

Although the form it will take isn't yet decided, "engagement" with the Indigenous community will take place this year, the city said.