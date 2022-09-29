'A magical evening of different weird stuff'

Downtown Fredericton is hosting a free dusk-to-dawn arts festival Saturday night, in the tradition of Nuit Blanche events held in cities all over the world.

"Expect the unexpected," said Amelia Thorpe, co-chair of the Illuminate Arts Festival.

"We have art, we have music, we have film, fire, drag, dance, DJs, sculpture, performance art."

The festival is being put on by Fredericton Pride, said Thorpe, to "benefit local artists and creators and showcase the diversity and richness of work here."

She didn't want to give too much away but said people can expect to see structures going up in the downtown area throughout the day Saturday.

Amelia Thorpe is co-chair of Fredericton's inaugural Illuminate Arts Festival. (Submitted by Amelia Thorpe)

The festival officially begins at 6 p.m. A glow will be visible from anywhere along Queen Street once the sun goes down, she said. Large illuminated peaks will mark areas where there's something to explore.

Festival goers can start wherever they want, said Thorpe, and choose their own adventure. They'll find all kinds of new things in familiar places.

A map is available online at illuminateartsfestival.com and at the festival information booth on Carleton Street.

If you start on Carleton, Thorpe said, you can pick up a free hot chocolate or coffee and a map and head east, west or across the pedway to the Green.

Greg Harrison and Maureen Batt are Lighthouse. They won the 2022 ECMA for classical recording of the year, but their music also weaves in electronic and pop sounds. They are scheduled to play a pay-what-you-will show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Playhouse. (Kylee Nunn)

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery has free admission until midnight. Gallery 78 is hosting National Film Board screenings. The Playhouse has a pay-what-you-will show by Lighthouse.

A number of businesses are hosting indoor installations, said Thorpe.

"That light and the music will spill into the street and kind of draw you in."

Another option is to start by heading toward City Hall, via Mazzuca Lane or The Cap alley, she said. Installations and performances are planned for the Dandy Paint Lounge, the Cap and the Tannery.

One of the installations that organizers are "really excited about," she said, is a piece called Scattered, which will be taking over the Gallery on Queen.

Écarlate is a band made up of Clémence Langlois, Daphnée McIntyre and Samuel LeBlanc, three teens from Moncton who recently came out of their shells to find solace in music and won the Gala de la Chanson talent contest in Caraquet. (Annie-France Noël)

It's an immersive experience, with light, sound and video that will be projected through a large prism.

Other highlights will be performances by the band Écarlate, a fire performer out of Nova Scotia called Lumen Lux, and circus light and belly dancing performances from Serpentine Studios.

Many of the art installations will be interactive, she said. Pieces and artists have been selected that send a message or tell a story.

Everything is entirely free and almost everything is all-ages.

Thorpe has been to similar festivals in Toronto and Halifax and found them very memorable.

"Be it emotional or visual or just the entirety of the experience," she said. "It really does stick with you in a way that perhaps seeing something on a gallery wall might not have that same effect."

Adam Myatt agreed.

Myatt is an art preparator, who helped build the art installation and way-finding structures, and is also the artist behind the Scattered piece that will be at the Gallery on Queen.

Halifax-area artist and art preparator Adam Myatt was busy Thursday constructing frames for canvases and domes that will help guide festival goers to various art installations. (Submitted by Amelia Thorpe)

He's been working on the video project for a couple of months.

"Art-at-night" festivals are fun, he said, because they're a "one-off" experience.

He was involved in the Nocturne festival in Halifax for a couple of years.

"You have artists that are creating experiential pieces that you're only going to be able to really truly experience that evening."

"It's kind of a magical evening of different weird stuff and people trying different things. There's always something for everybody."