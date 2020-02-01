Fredericton celebrates reopening of popular walking bridge

A loud celebratory cheer belted from hundreds of people who showed up for the official reopening of the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge in Fredericton, N.B., on Saturday.

The bridge connecting the city's north and south side over the St. John River had been closed since September for renovations.

The pedestrian-only bridge is the heart of Fredericton's trail system. Its closure left a gap for people in the city.

That gap was bridged when Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien cut a ribbon to mark the beginning of a new life for the old train bridge.

A new floor and new railings are part of the renovations to the old train bridge. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The large crowd proceeded to cross the bridge from south to north.

Fredericton resident Thomas Somers said it was a special moment for the city.

"Just to see a couple of hundred people walk in unison across the bridge," Somers said, "and it's great to see the new little [lookouts] they have considering the old ones were closed."

The $4.3-million project gave the bridge a new floor and new steel pedestrian railings.

We got a sneak peek of how the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge looks now that months of repairs are done. The official reopening is Saturday. 1:43

The project also reopened the three lookout points which had been closed since 2017 for safety reasons. A fourth has been added.

Daniel Gleason said one of his favourite parts of the bridge is the scenic view. He's glad to have it back.

"I walk it everyday or bike it everyday. It's a means of exercise."

He's not alone.

Mayor Mike O'Brien cut the ribbon to officially reopen the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Cyclists and runners were eager to get access to the community staple again. Many could be seen crossing the bridge shortly after it reopened.

André Arseneault, president of Fredericton Trails Coalition, and said he's grateful the project was completed on time. He's relieved to have the bridge open again because the community was missing it.

"We basically spent the last 3-4 months telling people, 'Please wait, it's coming,'" he said, laughing.

Arseneault said there was a noticeable decline in the number of people commuting on the trail system by bike or foot while the bridge was closed.

The bridge handles 600,000 crossings a year.

O'Brien said the renovations should extend the bridge's life for generations to come.