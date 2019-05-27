Fredericton celebrates smart cycling with first bike week

A women's sunset ride is among the offerings of Fredericton's first bike week, an event designed to celebrate smart and safe cycling.

The City of Fredericton and several other organizations organized the week-long event, which also includes bike maintenance workshops and tours of the city's trail systems.

"We're really hoping that people with little or no experience come out, as well as people with experience, to share their skills," said Brittany MacLean, the environmental co-ordinator for the city.

Bike week began Saturday, with a ride alongside Mayor Mike O'Brien

Para NB brought along a handcycle for event-goers to try out. (Submitted/Biki Homagain)

MacLean, who is on the steering committee for bike week, said the capital has a great trail system for a city its size.

A couple of cycling facts about Fredericton, according to the city:

It has more than 115 kilometres of trails to cycle, walk, and wheel on.

It's home to the longest-established bike shop in Canada. Savage's Bicycle Center has been operating since 1897.

The city worked alongside Fredericton-based organizations such as Folks on Spokes and local bike shops to bring the week together.

Bike week's website says the idea is to promote a healthy, sustainable lifestyle through biking.

Organizers hope that bike week will become an annual event and that this year's will inspire more people to start biking year-round.

MacLean is an avid cyclist herself and thinks bike safety for commuters is important. She rides to and from work almost every day and finds it a "refreshing" transition between home and the office.

"It feels like work to me to drive," says MacLean. "But it's fun to bike."

More information about bike week can be found at frederictonbikeweek.com.