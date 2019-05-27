Fredericton celebrates smart cycling with first bike week
Organizers hope week-long event will bring out both experienced and new cyclists
A women's sunset ride is among the offerings of Fredericton's first bike week, an event designed to celebrate smart and safe cycling.
The City of Fredericton and several other organizations organized the week-long event, which also includes bike maintenance workshops and tours of the city's trail systems.
"We're really hoping that people with little or no experience come out, as well as people with experience, to share their skills," said Brittany MacLean, the environmental co-ordinator for the city.
Bike week began Saturday, with a ride alongside Mayor Mike O'Brien
MacLean, who is on the steering committee for bike week, said the capital has a great trail system for a city its size.
A couple of cycling facts about Fredericton, according to the city:
It has more than 115 kilometres of trails to cycle, walk, and wheel on.
It's home to the longest-established bike shop in Canada. Savage's Bicycle Center has been operating since 1897.
The city worked alongside Fredericton-based organizations such as Folks on Spokes and local bike shops to bring the week together.
Bike week's website says the idea is to promote a healthy, sustainable lifestyle through biking.
Organizers hope that bike week will become an annual event and that this year's will inspire more people to start biking year-round.
MacLean is an avid cyclist herself and thinks bike safety for commuters is important. She rides to and from work almost every day and finds it a "refreshing" transition between home and the office.
"It feels like work to me to drive," says MacLean. "But it's fun to bike."
More information about bike week can be found at frederictonbikeweek.com.
With files from Information Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.