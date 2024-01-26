No fixed address

Luck is a strange thing.

You could say that Mike Bendis has been short on it.

He says he's been homeless for many of his 63 years, following a rocky childhood in the foster care system and then bouncing between a few jobs and low-income apartments before going back to the streets.

But he did have some luck one cold night in November.

Bendis escaped with his life when the wooden shack he called home for a year and a half caught fire.

The burnt remnants have since been hauled off, and the only signs of the fire are blackened trees around the site, deep in the woods behind a shopping centre on Fredericton's north side.

The fire is only the latest chapter of adversity for Bendis, who has spent so much of his life on the margins of society and longing for a true home.

'A house made of junk'

Bendis said the cabin, as he called it, was made by someone else using discarded wood, metal, and plastic.

"Basically it was a house made out of junk, junk material," he said, adding that he kept warm with a homemade stove.

On the night of the fire, Bendis said, another homeless man arrived, looking for a warm place to sleep. Feeling bad for the man, Bendis let him in for the night.

The wooden shack that Mike Bendis lived in in the woods on Fredericton's north side burned down in November after another homeless man he let stay over accidentally set it ablaze. (Submitted by Melissa Heagney Armstrong)

"I know what it's like to be out in the cold, too," Bendis said.

His cabin was divided in two by a plywood wall, barely offering some privacy. But the decision almost turned deadly as Bendis began to doze off.

The man knocked on his door to say he'd accidentally lit the place on fire trying to keep warm.

Bendis jumped up, frantically trying to smother the flames, but after getting burned on his leg, he had to step back.

"I grabbed my duffel bag right quick — most of my life has been lived out of a duffel bag — and got the heck out of there," he said.

A makeshift stove made of a metal barrel can be seen on the right in this photo of the wooden shack Bendis lived in. (Submitted by Melissa Heagney Armstrong)

He scrambled to the nearest business and called the fire department.

As he returned, flames shot above the treeline. Bendis was shaken, but alive.

"It was scary. It could have been worse."

Shelters are 'like a trap'

He stayed the night at a shelter but has returned to sleeping in various places.

"No fixed address," Bendis said to describe himself.

When he can't find a place to go, his jacket can turn into a sleeping bag.

"It helps, but you still get cold by morning. Certain nights, that's for sure."

WATCH | 'There's still a little bit of hope there': What happens when a homeless person loses their only private space? Duration 2:37 Mike Bendis, 62, lost his makeshift cabin to a fire in late November. Now he’s holding on to hope that a housing unit will open up.

Bendis dislikes staying in shelters, even if a bed is available.

"It's almost like a trap," he said.

"I haven't had a drink in 14 years, on my own, I chose to do that, and I still choose to stay drink-free because it's a better environment for me."

In addition to the pressures from those who are not sober, Bendis said he has to worry about his belongings and has had everything from phones to his birth certificate stolen in shelters before.

"It's being able to put up with people who want to harass you in there, for whatever reason, they're having a bad day," he said.

So Bendis continues onward.

"But it's been worse, you know, lately it's hard on me to keep going sometimes because it's been one thing after another, it seems."

From P.E.I. to New Jersey

His whole life has been moving from place to place, never having a true home, he said.

Bendis was born one of 13 siblings in rural Prince Edward Island. At age five, his parents sent them all to the foster care system, and the family was forever split up.

Bendis and a younger sister went to a foster home in Egmont Bay, P.E.I, for five years before being sent to the United States.

He and the younger sister lived with adoptive parents in suburban New Jersey, a big change from life on the Island.

Bendis has been constantly moving around his whole life and has held down jobs and apartments for some time, but has since returned to being homeless. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Bendis said his adoptive parents kept him and his sister from speaking French, their native tongue, and would spank them frequently. One day Bendis fought back with a fire poker to defend his younger sister. He was soon sent to a nearby reform school.

"I didn't like it there at all," Bendis said.

After getting into further trouble at the school, a judge gave him the option of where to go next — back to his adoptive family, or back to the foster home in Canada. He chose the latter.

Bendis returned to Egmont Bay and said life was good for a few months, but he quit school and was asked to leave the foster home.

He drifted between staying with a brother and his grandmother on the Island, but fell into trouble with the law. He was in jail for several years for shoplifting and break and enters, for what he said was just trying to survive.

After leaving jail, Bendis was truly homeless.

He's held down a job and apartment several times in his life, including a several-year stint as a janitor for a food company in Moncton, and as a cleaner for construction sites in Calgary.

He also had low-income housing in Fredericton, but said he was evicted during the pandemic.

Still a little bit of hope

Sometimes he finds it hard to continue on homeless, constantly out in the cold.

"I'm noticing it this year more. Yes, it wears me down," he said.

Bendis is now on the wait list for the 12 Neighbours Community in Fredericton, a non-profit that builds tiny homes for those living on the streets.

If he is able to get something to call home, Bendis said it would make a major impact, acting as a stepping stone for his life, he said, to get back in touch with family.

"Every day it gets harder to have that hope, every day that I don't have one," Bendis said.

"There's still a little bit of hope there."