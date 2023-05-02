Province silent on location of anticipated hub to help homeless people in Fredericton

A community hub connecting people who are homeless to housing and mental health and addictions services in Fredericton was said to be opening this month, however, an exact opening date, and location remain unknown.

Last month, Social Development Minister Jill Green announced her department was planning to open what she called "out-of-the-cold hubs" in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton to give people a drop-in space during the day or at night, if they can't stay at a shelter.

Green said at the time the hubs were expected to open in October.

CBC News asked for an interview with Green on Wednesday, but spokesperson Rebecca Howland said it wasn't possible.

Howland said in her email the department has started forming "enhanced outreach teams" and 24/7 drop-in service hubs across the province.

"One of the roles of these hubs will be part of an extreme weather response," Howland said. "Security is also a component of the hubs."

Tent camps have formed in parts of Fredericton in recent years, including this one near Government House. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News file photo)

Howland said the department has also been working closely with other government departments, regional health authorities, community stakeholders and municipal staff to determine which services should be available at the hubs.

"Additionally, the province is also expanding its professional outreach services in communities across the province. These outreach teams will serve as a street presence for those unsheltered looking for supports and services," she said.

"Each community's street outreach will take on the needs of their local area. This service will be helpful as the temperatures start to drop in the coming months."

The planned hub for Fredericton came up on Tuesday during a presentation about the successes and shortcomings of a pilot project to hire private security guards to patrol downtown Fredericton and the city trails.

Brad Cameron, Fredericton assistant director of safety services, said security guards the city hired to patrol the downtown had to deal with some people loitering outside who had nowhere to go. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Brad Cameron, with the city's safety services division, said the security guards found themselves moving along people who were loitering outside because they had nowhere else to go.

"Some of those folks would be on the lawn ... outside of the small craft aquatic centre when it was 100 degrees [Fahrenheit], where a year-round 24/7 hub would give those folks a place to go when it's cold, when it's wet, when it's hot, and have a place to go and maybe to clean up, have a cup of coffee," Cameron said.

The City of Moncton has already agreed to lease the Lions Community Centre on St. George Street to use for a hub.

CBC News asked the City of Fredericton where the hub will be located, and spokesperson Wayne Knorr referred the question to the Department of Social Development.

Hub will be close to downtown: advocate

Joan Kingston, chair of the Community Action Group on Homelessness, said she has been involved in Fredericton hub project.

She declined to share an exact location, but said it is expected to open next month and will be within walking distance of the downtown.

Joan Kingston, chair of the Community Action Group on Homelessness, said the hub will be located near Fredericton's downtown. (Pat Richard/CBC)

Kingston, who is also a nurse at the Downtown Community Health Centre on King Street, said accessibility for the people who need the hub is important.

"We know that 75 per cent of people who would benefit from this type of of hub are accessing the downtown every day, and so it needed to be somewhere that was walkable."

Kingston said part of the idea behind the hub is to offer a centre where people can get off the street and warm up or escape the heat.

At the same time, staff would be able to speak to those coming in and help connect them with services they need, whether it be addiction and mental health care or housing.

Two tears ago, a drop-in spot for homeless people in Fredericton, the Phoenix Learning Centre, operated on Woodstock Road for about half a year before city councillors rejected a rezoning application it needed to stay open.

The former Phoenix Learning Centre on the Woodstock Road received a lot of complaints from residents in the area. (Google Maps)

That vote came after neighbours in the Sunshine Gardens area complained about a rise in thefts, public urination and lewd activities.

Kingston said the new hub has involved "a lot of consultation" by the Department of Social Development, along with input from the city about the "acceptability" of the site.

"They thought about those issues while still trying to … ensure that it is accessible to the people who will need it during the cold months in particular."