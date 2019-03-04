Fredericton man preserves what he can of city's history

Marcus Kingston has crawled into dumpsters and rifled through scrap heaps and piles of rubble to find what catches his eye.

It could be anything — a piece of moulding, a table or a light.

"I love the dumpster finds," he said. "I found a sewing machine in the dumpster.

"I think that's the hardest to see because when something's in a dumpster. It means that you know someone really didn't care about it," he said.

Kingston collects items from and pieces of old homes around Fredericton that have been torn down. It's his way of preserving some of the past.

"Someone took the time to make [these items] and when we just so harshly remove them and rip them up and sometimes burn them, I really feel sad," he said. "I get very emotional with homes. I feel like there's a soul inside a lot of these pieces."

He said his ears ring when he hears the sounds of a bulldozer. He'll often go check out a site to see if there's something there that's salvageable.

"Most construction workers, most landlords are accommodating if you ask them," he said.

Kingston has salvaged a cast-iron fireplace cover and a stained-glass window.

It's a fascination that started while he was studying at Mount Allison University. Then, he saved nearly an entire porch and used the materials for his art.

Now his collection fills his apartment — a stained-glass window from an old house on George Street, a porch column from a demolished downtown house, a cast-iron fireplace cover that a backhoe operator kindly pulled out of the rubble of another demolished building.

Every item has a history, a story that Kingston hopes will continue to be told.

"I feel like, in a way, I'm trying to save some things for future generations to enjoy but also for me to enjoy in the meantime," he said.

Sometimes Kingston sells the items he salvages, but now he's started to sketch some of them for an art exhibition in June. He said much of his work for the show will focus on buildings that have been lost in Fredericton.

"A lot of these buildings didn't get a proper send off," he said. "People were born, and then people died, and then people got married, and then people raised their families in these buildings — people had these wonderful life moments in all these structures

"And to imagine someone coming in and just ripping it down — there's pain there. … And maybe in me saving it and honouring and putting it on myself means that I'm not going to forget."