No threat to students after 3 fights in a week, Fredericton police chief says

School and Fredericton police officials blame social media for whipping up fear after fights last week involving high school students.

Social media reports about the fights were exaggerated, said the officials, who are trying to reassure parents and students the schools are safe.

Last week, four people were charged with assault near or on Fredericton High School's property, including an assault against a police officer.

"We know that incidents did occur, that there was some anger, that there was some tension," said David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District.

"And social media hyped it up bigger than it really needed to be."

The first fight happened last Tuesday over the lunch hour among a small group of people near Fredericton High School.

The second fight broke out Wednesday over the lunch hour off school property but near the high school.

With rumours circulating on social media, more people attended the second fight. At this fight, one person was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Social media is not a CIA intelligence report. - Roger Brown, police chief of the Fredericton Police Force

"There were a lot of people that wanted to be there just to see it," said Chief Roger Brown of the Fredericton police.

The two fights were related, and videos and messages about the altercations were shared on social media, causing anxiety among parents and students.

"At this point in time, there's really no threat or no fear or no need for anybody to be overly concerned," Brown said.

For decades students have been getting into fights, but until recent years, there was no "social media component" to distort the picture.

"Social media is not a CIA intelligence report," Brown said.

"It was nothing based on fact. It was a fight that occurred, and then all of a sudden it turned into something that it wasn't."

The third fight happened Friday morning, but was unrelated to the two earlier fights.

There, three people were each charged with assaulting a student at Fredericton High School.

Neither the police chief nor superintendent could say how many people took part in the fights or whether the people charged were full-time students.

Weapons and rumours

Rumours circulated that weapons were involved in the three fights, but Brown said police investigated and confirmed no weapons were involved.

McTimoney said there were also rumours going around that fighting would trickle into this week.

As a result, the district sent out a letter on Friday to parents of students at Fredericton High School, Leo Hayes High School and Oromocto High School to make them aware of the fights that had occurred.

The letter said the district was "aware of messages and videos "related to student activities of a threatening nature."

In the letter, the high schools said they're "committed to the safety and security of all our students" and are working with police and the school district to resolve the situation.

Police officers in schools

Earlier this month, the new police chief said he was restructuring the force, and planned to remove resource officers from schools to put more officers out on city streets.

Now, one officer on a shift is designated to be alert to developments at high schools.

For a number of years, Leo Hayes High School, which has 1,600 students, and Fredericton High School, with 1,900, have each had a resource officer. The officer investigates any criminal complaints, answers student questions and helps keep the school safe during the regular school day.

Police did have had a higher police presence in and around the schools this week. So far, there haven't been any fights during school hours or near the high schools.

"We're hoping we can put this to bed now," McTimoney said.