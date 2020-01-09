Fredericton students organize high school's first powwow

It started as a project focused on civil action and culminated two months later in a school-wide showcase of Indigenous music and dance.

Fredericton High School held its first ever powwow Thursday, organized by a group of students for their Indigenous Studies class.

Their original marching orders for the "Civil Action" assignment: do something you're passionate about and involve the whole school.

"This practice was taken from us … so I'm glad I can bring it to my school, educate my peers," said Cecilia Marie Solomon of Pilick, also known as Kingsclear First Nation.

"It's amazing to bring everyone together and see everyone dancing. It's an amazing event."

Solomon and two of her Grade 12 classmates started organizing the powwow in November. They co-ordinated with faculty to allow teachers to bring their classes to the gathering, and invited drum groups and an emcee.

Students filled the bleachers in the gym and watched for the first few songs before being invited to take part in a round dance, snake dance, spot dance and candy dance.

Kylie Solomon, also of Pilick, said sharing her culture is important because it allows her peers to take part in her culture rather than see it from an outside perspective.

Cecilia Marie Solomon, left, and Kylie Solomon, middle, organized the school's first powwow as a project for their Indigenous Studies class. (Logan Perley/ CBC)

"I think it spreads more awareness and makes people more comfortable" she said.

"We want to bring back ceremony and traditions to teach other people who aren't really aware of how a powwow would work."

Percy Sacobie of the Muskrat Singers was invited to sing at the event. He attended Fredericton High School 30 years ago.

Grade 12 students Cecilia Solomon and Kylie Solomon hosted the powwow as a project for their Indigenous studies class. 1:40

"When I first came here back in 1990, they had a special class for us Aboriginal people. This is a big step forward and a big difference from when I was going here," Sacobie said.

"It's a good step forward for the students to get involved because there's no way a gathering could be a bad thing."

Sacobie added that he believes there should be an opportunity to share every culture in schools across the country.

"I for sure do think it'll be a yearly thing" Cecilia Solomon said. "I'm graduating but I'll continue to bring this back."

