Plaque on historically significant Fredericton home missing for months

Heritage advocates in Fredericton are hoping the plaque describing the significance of the Mary Grannan house in downtown will be replaced by the province.

The Brunswick Street house once belonged to children's author and CBC personality, Mary Grannan.

As a provincially designated heritage site, it's up to the province to put up a new designation plaque, but that hasn't happened yet.

Alex Scholten recently purchased the house with business partners.

"It's disappointing," said Scholten. "[Plaques are] there for a reason ... And it's a shame, actually."

He said he doesn't know what the plans are to replace the plaque, but said the former owners had been in touch with the province.

Marion Beyea hopes something can be done to fix up Mary Grannan's old house. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

Marion Beyea, a board member of the Fredericton Heritage Trust, said the significance of the home should be known to passersby.

"It alerts anyone walking by that, you know, it's a house of some significance and that Mary Grannan was a person of some significance. And it's always good to have that education going on."

There are no tenants currently living in the house, which has long been a concern for the heritage community because of its condition.

Grannan died in 1975 and in 1999 her family home was named a provincial historic building. Her stories and programs, such as Maggie Muggins and Just Mary were loved by a wide audience.

"When she was a teacher in Fredericton, in Devon, she lived [in Devon] and her mother and her sisters continued to live [in the home]," Beyea said.

"And every summer she would come home for an extended period and stay in the house. And then when she retired, she came back to Fredericton and lived there."

In March 2018, Grannan was named a person of national historic significance by Parks Canada. A new plaque recognizing that honour has been expected for a few years, but Beyea said the pandemic has likely slowed that process.

Beyea said she would like to see the house converted into a museum for children, dedicated to Grannan.

Scholten said the plans for the house are still unknown.

CBC asked for an interview with the Department of Tourism and Heritage but no one was made available.