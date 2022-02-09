Insurance rate skyrockets for condos in century-old building

When Greg Gillis opened a notice from the insurance provider of his Fredericton condominium last spring, he was shocked by what he saw.

The cost of insurance for the 10-condo building had skyrocketed to $22,000 a year — a $12,000 jump.

Gillis is the condo board president at York House in Fredericton, built in 1883 and converted to condominiums in 2012.

The building on York Street, near George Street, used to be the city's high school, and is listed on Canada's Historic Places. For that reason, one insurer Gillis checked with wouldn't touch the building.

"This is a modern building," he said, "If you walk around inside, there's nothing in here apart from the 11-foot ceilings that would tell you you are in a building that was designed in 1891 and built 1893."

Gillis said the board takes care of any repairs that are needed.

Treated as heritage building

"When we started [in 2013], our insurance was in the order of 3,500 bucks a year, went up a little bit a few years later to about $5,000 and then another few years later went up to $10,000. And suddenly last year we were informed it was going up to $22,000.

"So we investigated to see what kind of opportunities we had to get a better insurance price."

Gillis believes insurers are confusing the buildings position on Canada's Historic Places with a building that has a heritage designation, which York House lacks.

"It's not the same thing, but that's not making a difference to them," he said.

According to the Condominium Act, a condo building must have insurance. The board looks after the insurance and the members pay the board for it. Members also insure their own units.

Some not interested in old buildings

The National Trust for Canada said it has received several reports over the past year about insurance rates climbing for older buildings or being denied altogether.

"The insurance industry is an extremely hard market, and it's having to pay out huge claims in extreme weather events, and now they're going to real extremes to minimize any other risks they can," said Chris Wiebe, manager of heritage policy and government relations with the National Trust.

"Older properties with unknown factors or risks, real or perceived, are being questioned or rejected. So I guess older buildings I think in general — not just designated heritage buildings or ones that have been included on inventories — are becoming, unfortunately, a target."

The National Trust has launched a survey to gain more information about where and why this is happening.

Condo corporation insurance is a commercial policy, and there has been pressure within the commercial insurance market over the past year, said Amanda Dean, vice-president Atlantic with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

"What's been happening in the rebuilding market … for example, the cost of building materials has gone up," Dean said. "That needs to be reflected in premiums."

Dean said that some reinsurers — companies that provide financial protection to insurance companies — have also tightened up on the risk they are willing to take on.

"There's been a whole host of things happen, including that condominium corporation insurance is just a very different product. So if there's been a lot of claims from condo corporations in a particular area or a particular province, corporations within that area will be seeing some pressure likely in order to pay for those claims."

Councillor raises insurance issue

According to Wiebe, there can be confusion over what is required to be replaced in a building after it's damaged.

"If it is getting stuck around this whole notion of replacement cost and the replication of features, then it would be time to connect with people at the provincial and municipal level to really look at those requirements in designation bylaws or other requirements to try to work with insurers to assuage their concerns."

Fredericton Coun. Bruce Grandy brought up the issue at a recent committee meeting. He asked that it be taken into consideration as the city's heritage bylaw comes under review.

"If we're going to put a policy in place on heritage and saying, we like those buildings to be classed as heritage buildings, then we need to understand the challenges of the commercial policies," he said.