Fredericton man saved by another Fredericton man, in Florida

A Fredericton man who suffered a heart attack while vacationing in Florida was saved by the quick actions of a passerby, who also happened to be from Fredericton.

"It's freaky," said Tom Reddon, who's still recovering in Indian Rocks Beach.

He had never met Sandy MacNeill and doesn't remember him performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), but says he's grateful he "was in the right place at the right time."

MacNeill says he didn't realize the hometown connection either at first and is just happy he was there to help.

Collapsed, unconscious

It was April 4, around 8 a.m. when Reddon went for a run with his long-time friend Bernie Arseneau, who is also from Fredericton.

Although they've run together "quite regularly" for the past 25 years, they warmed up with a one-kilometre walk.

They planned to run five kilometres and when they got halfway, Reddon suggested they take a selfie before heading back. As Arseneau was putting his smartphone away, he heard Reddon say, "Oh Bernie."

"I looked up and down the street thinking [something] was coming and turned around and Tom had collapsed on the ground," unconscious, said Arseneau.

Two ladies soon arrived. One called 911 and the other went searching for help. She found MacNeill, who was walking nearby with a friend, and asked if either of them knew CPR.

'Blur of adrenalin'

MacNeill, who had taken several courses over the years, rushed over to Reddon and started the emergency chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth procedure.

"Tom didn't have a pulse and so I just made sure somebody had called 911 and then continued to give CPR until we heard the sirens and the fire trucks showed up," MacNeill said in a telephone interview from Florida.

"It seemed to take forever but it also, you know, time was just flying by," he said. It was "a blur of adrenalin."

This Fredericton man had a heart attack in Florida and a passerby, who was also from Fredericton, saved his life. 0:42

Arseneau estimates emergency crews arrived within about five minutes. "Things were unfolding pretty fast."

MacNeill had never performed the life-saving procedure before but was "hopeful" after emergency crews used a defibrillator on site.

"The firemen there said they had gotten his heart started again, so I mean that certainly was a good sign," he said.

'Very serious condition'

Arseneau called Reddon's wife and daughter, his own wife and some mutual friends to tell them what had happened.

That was MacNeill's "first inkling" Reddon was from New Brunswick because he overheard a phone number with the area code 506.

Arseneau watched as emergency crews loaded his friend into an ambulance. "I said goodbye to him, not knowing how this was going to turn out cause he was unconscious at the time," he said.

Bernie Arseneau, who's back home in Fredericton, says he's going to sign up for a CPR course after it saved his friend Tom Reddon's life. (CBC)

Within about two-and-a-half hours, Reddon was being prepped for surgery at Largo Medical Center. "We were told that Tom was in very serious condition."

By lunch hour the surgeon came out with an "encouraging" update and around 2 p.m., Arseneau got to see his friend.

I "was so happy … very relieved," he said.

'Kind of surreal'

Reddon says the last thing he remembers is the warm-up walk. "Next thing I remember is waking up two days later in the hospital."

He asked his wife Charlotte, "What am I doing here?"

"And she says, 'Well, you went into cardiac arrest.' And I go, 'I did?'"

"It was kind of surreal cause like I just didn't remember anything about the incident at all," said Reddon. "Even now it's still hard to you know fathom that that happened."

Surgeons put two stents in his coronary arteries.

"For my type of [cardiac] arrest the success rate is not very high, so to have somebody there to immediately call 911, to do CPR and to have a hospital close by … and to have cardiac surgeons on hand to fix me up, I mean it's amazing that everything fell together so well for me," said Reddon.

"I'm very lucky."

'A lot to process'

Arseneau, who is back home in Fredericton, said his biggest "takeaway" is "the importance of knowing CPR.

"I'll be signing up for CPR soon," he said.

Others include running with a friend, having identification with you, and having medical insurance when travelling.

"I'm sure this is not cheap," he said.

I think we'll get together when we get back in Fredericton over a craft beer or two and talk about life and stuff. - Tom Reddon, heart attack survivor

MacNeill says he's still coming to grips with it all. "Obviously it was a lot — and continues to be a lot to process. It's a pretty different situation and not everybody finds themselves in it, thankfully," he said.

"Obviously I was really happy that I was there and had the training in the past to be able to help."

Reddon got a chance to meet MacNeill last weekend and says it was "very emotional."

"It was a great honour," he said.

"We got along famously well and I think we'll get together when we get back in Fredericton over a craft beer or two and talk about life and stuff."

MacNeill had a different idea. "I think maybe we should all meet at a CPR course."