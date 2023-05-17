Thieves strike Fredericton's Habitat for Humanity store

The ReStore is located at 800 St. Mary's St. in Fredericton. It sells second-hand household items and building supplies — mainly to raise money for Habitat's activities. (Submitted by Habitat for Humanity)

An official with Habitat for Humanity in New Brunswick says he is disheartened by a series of thefts and break-ins in the last couple of weeks at the group's second-hand store in Fredericton.

The group announced on social media last weekend that it was being forced to take additional measures to combat the incidents, including "installing additional cameras".

It also posted several security-camera images of "individuals of interest," saying the decision to do so had been made after careful consideration and conversations with police.

Hundreds of dollars worth of products have been stolen and about $5,000 in damage was done to a fence around an outdoor scrap metal bin, said Perry Kendall, CEO of Habitat for Humanity.

The ReStore is located at 800 St. Mary's St., behind Kent Building Supplies and Canadian Tire on Two Nations Crossing. It sells second-hand household items and building supplies — mainly, said Kendall, to raise money for Habitat's activities.

The dollar value of the items stolen may not be large, but in Kendall's mind there's an added injury because the items were donated for the express purpose of supporting the charity's mission — to build homes for people who have low incomes and are precariously housed.

Perry Kendall, CEO for Habitat for Humanity in New Brunswick, said the dollar value of the items stolen may not be large, but there's an added injury because the items were donated to support the charity's work. (Submitted by Habitat for Humanity)

The fence was a significant investment, he said. It was installed because the group was afraid someone might get hurt trying to climb into the scrap-metal bin when no one was around.

People have cut into it a few times now, said Kendall. The last time the damage was a single cut and repairs were less expensive, but still several hundred dollars, he said.

Besides the fence, the group also recently installed extra lighting and security cameras and hired a private security company to conduct regular patrols.

"We've done a lot of things and spent a lot of money to try to ensure that this doesn't happen."

'Good news stories'

Kendall had some reservations about publicizing the thefts and break-ins. For one reason, he'd rather be sharing "good news stories."

Last month, for example, the three separate Habitat for Humanity groups in New Brunswick amalgamated with plans to build more homes than ever.

The group just finished building a couple of two-storey duplexes in Fredericton, creating a total of four new homes.

It's working on two other new builds, in Minto and Edmundston, and it's making major renovations to the former caretaker's house from Fredericton's Odell Park, which has been relocated to Chestnut Street.

"That'll be ready for a family to move in later this spring," said Kendall

Posting security-camera pictures

Kendall also had qualms about associating the people in the pictures with crimes they haven't been convicted of, even though Habitat's security camera images showed individuals in the act of putting items in their bag and walking out of the store and of cutting a hole in the fence and removing items from the compound.

"Is this something we want to be doing? No, absolutely not. Is there a level of [discomfort] with it? Yes."

Police generally opt for posting photos if there's clear and incriminating video evidence but they don't have any idea who the person is, said Fredericton Police Staff Sgt. Justin LeBlanc.

"Usually there's no harm in doing so. If they can help us along with that investigation and establish some leads, I mean we'll support it," he said.

"We'll just use kind of any means that we can legally use to be successful in the investigation."

Kendall said he knew of at least one tip that had come in as a result of the post, however, as of Tuesday, no suspects in the ReStore incidents had been identified, said LeBlanc.

On the other hand, in cases where police can identify the individual, they ask business owners not to release surveillance images because less exposure helps preserve the integrity of the investigation, said LeBlanc.

When they do post photos of suspects, police are careful to note that the person depicted is only "alleged" to have done something, he added.

But he acknowledged, "once it's out there, people all jump to conclusions."

For that reason, police tend to avoid posting pictures of young people or sensitive matters, said LeBlanc.

Michael Boudreau, a criminology professor at St. Thomas University, said he understands why business owners may feel frustrated and be tempted to post photos of suspects, but he urges caution. (CBC )

"Years ago, police were saying don't do this," said St. Thomas University criminologist Michael Boudreau.

"Now they've changed their tune in some cases."

Boudreau feels police may be becoming overly reliant on social media as an investigative tool, while, ironically, voicing loud objections to so-called "trial by Twitter" in cases of alleged police misconduct.

He said he understands why business owners may feel frustrated because of repeated thefts and be tempted to go this route. But he urged caution for a few reasons.

Civilians may not be as qualified as police to determine if a person should really be considered a person of interest. The person in the image may eventually be found innocent. And, in rare cases, it could lead to acts of vigilante justice, he said.

"They do have to be careful because they may have the wrong person," said Boudreau.

"Once you have that image in social media it's hard to get rid of. It could follow you for a long time."

"We've convicted them anyway."