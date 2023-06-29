The next 175 years: Fredericton eyes future growth

It's a given that Fredericton looks much different today than it did when it was founded 175 years ago, but the city has seen plenty of changes even in just the last few years as a result of growth.

"It's changed so much," said Andrea Clague, who only moved into her south-side neighborhood in the Bishop Drive area, off Hanwell Road, in 2014.

"There wasn't much at all," said Clague.

"There were, you know, maybe a couple of condominiums and existing apartments … I remember when I put [the area] in my GPS, it showed nothing above Prospect Street."

Andrea Clague said city services have been slow to keep up with the pace of growth in her neighbourhood off Bishop Drive. (Jacob Moore/CBC)

Eric Moffatt can attest to the growth that he continues to see on the city's north side, as well.

"We've seen a lot more multi-unit buildings that are popping up," said Moffatt, a lifelong south-side resident who moved across the St. John River, also known as the Wolastoq, in 2019.

"There's already two buildings that we've seen. I've seen the plans for an area that's looking to accommodate seven multi-unit buildings of 35 units each … There's also plans for another section to look at another six or seven multi-unit buildings on Brookside Drive," he said.

Population growth

In 1871, the year of the first Canadian census, there were 14,000 people living in the capital city — which at the time only included the area on the south side of the river.

By the turn of the millennium, the number had grown to 47,580 and included a much larger geographical area after the amalgamation years earlier of a number of north-side communities.

The most recent census indicates that 63,116 people live in the city and it's expected to reach a population of 90,000 in another 20 years.

A pre-1888 view of Fredericton from the Exhibition Grounds. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/KETCHUM PHOTOGRAPHS P4-1-2)

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said the city is keeping a close eye on growth to make sure it's done correctly.

"We're not doing sprawl," said Rogers.

An undated photo of St. Mary's street in Devon, on the city's north side. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/COMBS, DELLA: COLLECTION P518-5)

"We're very intentionally densifying and also identifying growth nodes where we can establish neighbourhoods."

More people, more services needed

While growth is something that many jurisdictions strive for, it hasn't been without hiccups in Fredericton.

Clague said city services have been slow to keep up with the pace of growth in her neighbourhood off Bishop Drive.

"They've added some extra bus stops, however, the markers for the bus stops are not very clear," she said.

Rogers says the speed of growth has outpaced the city's plans in some areas. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

"They need to add more access now while the infrastructure is, you know, expanding to accommodate all these extra vehicles. A lot of the trucks that have been working [in the area] have pretty much wrecked the roundabout that was put in up there a year ago."

Rogers admits that the speed of growth in that area has outpaced the city's plans recently, but the city is making investments quickly.

"We want them to stay there and to continue to build that community," said Rogers.