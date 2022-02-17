This stone revives a flooded and forgotten N.B. Black graveyard

A new memorial stone sits at the top of a small cemetery along the St. John River in New Brunswick. The grey stone is about seven feet tall and has dozens of names etched into it. Names that, until now, had long been forgotten.

N.B. Power paid for the stone and placed it there in the fall of 2021. It replaces an older memorial that still stands at the graveyard, but that stone didn't tell the story of what happened here.

"The previous stone that was placed in '68 didn't even have a date on it. So we made sure that it states that," said Mary Louise McCarthy Brandt.

McCarthy Brandt has worked hard to bring back to life the memory of the Kingsclear Kilburn Community Cemetery, where her ancestors should be buried but aren't. It is their names that are finally written in the stone here.

A new documentary, called Written in Stone, about the graveyard's history will be broadcast on CBC Radio on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

History goes underwater

The Kingsclear Kilburn Community Cemetery was originally about half a kilometre upriver from where it is now.

It was segregated — white people were buried on higher ground, and Black people were buried closer to the river, below the train tracks that ran through the area.

The lower side, the Black side, was called the Kingsclear (Early Black) Cemetery.

26:09 Written In Stone A new memorial has revived a flooded and forgotten Black graveyard in New Brunswick - but only thanks to the push of determined descendant. In this documentary, CBC's Lauren Bird delves into the fight to remember. 26:09

In the 1960s, when N.B. Power was planning to build the Mactaquac Dam across the St. John River, nearly everything had to be moved to allow the water to be raised. Houses, churches, whole communities, and of course cemeteries would be flooded out.

Some buildings were moved, some were burned. Many graves were reinterred, while some were left behind.

Records from the provincial archives show a list of cemeteries in the area that were moved as part of the "cemetery relocation project."

Of the cemeteries listed in the relocation project, all are marked as "completed" except the Kingsclear (Early Black) Cemetery.

The instructions for that one are: "Not to be Moved or Disturbed." The graves were left, and swallowed by the dam's floodwaters.

Participants in the 'cemetery relocation project' made a list of cemeteries to be moved so they woudn't be flooded by the St. John River. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)



Downriver, the Kingsclear Kilburn Community Cemetery became the new cemetery. When it was built in the '60s, it was segregated.

The plan was for Black people to be buried off to the side, closer to the trees, and that's where the stone was placed in 1968. There's no record of anyone having been buried there.

The plan was for Black people to be buried off to the side, closer to the trees, and that's where the stone was placed in 1968. There's no record of anyone having been buried there.

McCarthy Brandt visited the stone with her mother in the 1990s. She found it knocked down, covered by brush and overgrowth. She continued to visit it every year after that.

One year, she went back and it was gone.

"I went and sat in my car and I didn't know what to do. So I started knocking on doors. And the first door I knocked on was Laurie Jordan's," she said.

Jordan, living beside the cemetery, had the stone in his garage. He was planning to restore the overgrown cemetery, and asked McCarthy Brandt to join a committee to do so.

This map shows Kingsclear Cemetery before the Mactaquac Dam was built. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

'It was an injustice'

McCarthy Brandt said yes, and also started doing her own research into the graveyard.

By combing through the provincial archives, she and her cousin Jennifer Dow were able to create a list of nearly 50 names of people who would have been buried in the Kingsclear (Early Black) Cemetery.

With help of other board members, McCarthy Brandt lobbied NB Power to have the new stone with those names carved in it, placed at the cemetery.

"It's very gratifying," said McCarthy Brandt, staring at the new stone in a snowstorm.

"And it's just so important. Especially after what's happened with the graves, that myself and other descendants can come and find a place where they can show respect to their community. It's a beautiful, beautiful stone. When I first saw it a month or so ago I was very emotional."

It's a step in righting a wrong. But McCarthy Brandt wants one last thing: a public apology.

"It was an injustice," she said. "You can't tell me there wasn't a high level of racism involved in that. … It means that they recognize that it was wrong what they did. They brought in a bulldozer with a bucket full of crushed stone and covered the graves and drove over it and then the next week or two the water level was raised.

"To me that's just clear evidence of desecrating and it hurts my soul, and as I've said, as long as I have breath in these bones, I will advocate for those dear, dear ancestors."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here .