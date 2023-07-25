Fredericton buys 'eyesore' of former gas station site, with plans to clean it up

Since the 1990s, Craig's Automotive Service on Woodstock Road has languished due to arrears on the property taxes owed, as well as a need to perform an environmental clean-up on the former gas station. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

After decades of neglect, an unsightly former gas station near Fredericton's downtown is poised to be cleaned up and given new life.

In what's been described as a creative solution to a years-long problem, Fredericton councillors voted Monday evening to purchase, clean up and then find a new use for� the former Craig's Automotive Service centre at 212 Woodstock Rd.

"It's been definitely something that's a concern from the community," said Coun. Cassandra Leblanc, whose ward includes the site.

"It's an eyesore, it's a piece of land in prime downtown area that's not being productively used. So people just wanted to see, you know it taken care of, and something that, you know, benefits the community... be put in its place."

The site, directly opposite the Delta hotel, was used as a gas station from the 1940s until it closed in the 1990s.

However, back taxes owed by the previous owner went unpaid, and work to clean up any fuels left in the ground went undone, leaving the property to languish, said Mayor Kate Rogers.

Ward 11 Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc says constituents have long asked for something to be done about the 'eyesore' that is the former gas station on Woodstock Road. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

"Remediation is going to need to be done because it had previously, you know, served as a gas station and also because of its location just down on the [St. John] River," Rogers said.

"So it's very important that that remediation work be done, and that's costly work."

A 'creative solution' led to agreement

The agreement for the city to purchase the property required negotiations between the city, the former owner and the New Brunswick government, said Ryan Seymour, the city's manager of real estate.

"It's a complex site and it required a creative solution," Seymour said.

Fredericton city real estate manager Ryan Seymour says the city plans to put the property back up for sale once the environmental remediation is done. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

The city is only spending $1 on the property. However, the remediation work could cost about $100,000, said Sean Lee, the city's assistant director of engineering and operations.

Seymour declined to say how much money the property was in arrears for, but said the city will not be on the hook for that money.

He said once the site is cleaned up, the city will likely put it up for sale.

"So that's the end game, but there's a lot of work that has to be done before we can get to that point."

Remediation could start as early as this fall

With the city now the property owner, the first step will be to demolish the building that stands there, Lee said.

Once that is done, the ground will need to be excavated to uncover and remove any fuels that have been left behind.

The work to remediate the site could cost about $100,000, however a defined price tag is unknown for now, said Sean Lee, assistant director of engineering and operations for the City of Fredericton. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

"It was a former gas station, so as such there is some contamination on the property, which is fuels, heavy fuels and oils," Lee said.

Lee said the exact costs of remediation are unknown, as more information about the scale of the work will only be learned once crews start digging into the ground.

"This could be a one-week, two week job, we don't know yet, and one of the first things we need to line up is the removal of the building itself... then we can move forward to the next steps."

Lee said that work will either begin this fall or next spring.