Fredericton strong: The city's regimental funeral parade captured in photos

Nancy Glendenning and her three boys stood on a Fredericton sidewalk in the pouring rain for more than an hour. Their jackets were drenched, and her two-year-old son Merek's teddy bear was dripping water.

But they didn't mind. They were waiting for the parade of over 1,000 first responders from across the country who were to march down from the Fredericton High School to the Aitken Centre for the funeral of the two Fredericton officers killed during the Aug. 10 shooting.

"My kids need to witness this to know that people are there for each other, that they love each other even during bad times," said Glendenning.

She, like hundreds of others, lined Fredericton's Priestman and Montgomery streets with their hearts and umbrellas out to show respect for the officers who "sacrifice themselves on a daily basis."

"We live in a good city. People are coming together even during the worst of times to support each other and to love each other and that is so important," said Glendenning.

First responders from outside Canada were present as well. State troopers from Maine drove five hours from Bangor to Fredericton to attend the parade and funeral.

"We are all brothers and sisters. We had to come up to see them and support them," said Toral Nelson, State trooper from Maine.

Having lost one of their own, Corporal Eugene Cole, just a few months ago, the Maine state troopers said they felt a special connection to Fredericton and its fallen officers.

"It hits close to home because we are the bordering state and we just recently lost an officer," said Lauren Roddy, State trooper from Maine.

"He was shot recently and it really impacted our whole state. It was the first line of duty death."

Madeline Postle, her partner, a drummer for the Halifax Regional Fire Department Band, and their twelve-week-old Australian shepherd also felt like the "right thing" was to attend the event.

Postle said she could feel the sense of community and was glad to see the different groups come together. She was also glad Bowie, her puppy, was helping others cope during the event.

"She is a sweet little soul to bring out and people have been enjoying it," said Postle.

"A lady came by and she said, 'God must have known we needed a sweet little soul here today.'"

All photos by the CBC's Maria Jose Burgos.