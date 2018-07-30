Childhood teammates realize university soccer dream together

After playing soccer together almost all of their lives, three friends from Fredericton will form a new addition to the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds soccer team in the fall.

Lauren Kelly, Erin Smal and Eve MacDonald started playing soccer in a rec league when they were five years old. The three friends say they've played more than 300 games together, and they plan to add to that at UNB.

"We were all pretty excited when we all sort of concretely decided we were going to come here. It was awesome," said Smal.

Kelly was the first to commit to playing for the Varsity Reds, and at first she wasn't sure if her two friends would be joining her.

"I was really excited to find out that I had girls that I knew really well that I would have on the team, because I know that the other recruits are from the other side of the country," said Kelly.

This is far from the first time the trio will attend the same school. They grew up on the same street and attended every level of school together, from kindergarten to Fredericton High School.

The three bonded through practices, games, and road trips together.

Once Smal and Kelly had to explain to their coach why MacDonald wasn't at practice.

MacDonald, who Smal says is "always doing the crazy stuff," was spinning in circles in Kelly's kitchen. She fell and smashed her head on the fridge.

"The next day at soccer practice our coach was like, so why isn't Eve here? We were like, 'Well she had a bit of an accident," said Smal.

"It involved a fridge," said Kelly.

Three heads are better than one

Lauren Kelly, Eve MacDonald and Erin Small have been friends since kindergarten and now they're heading off to university together in Fredericton. (Submitted by Erin Smal)

Since playing soccer together, the three have taken up leadership roles on their teams. They were able to discuss team problems together and work them out.

"All of us had the best interest of our team in mind when we would discuss things like that. So we always wanted to problem-solve pretty much, whatever was going on on the field, or off," said MacDonald.

They could get upset with each other too.

"I think we work well together, because since we're so close we're able to talk to each other in ways maybe we aren't comfortable with talking to other players on our team, so we can push each other more," said Lauren Kelly.

The three friends walked to school together every day between Grade 3 and Grade 8. (Submitted by Erin Smal)

The soccer field became a safe haven during hard times. A close friend of theirs died, and the three had to lean on each other.

"It affected me so much, and having them there was so helpful," said Smal.

During tough moments the three would practise their skills on the field.

"I find the soccer field has always been where I take out my frustrations. It's where I go in any mood really," said Kelly.

"These two have always been there for me, off the field and on the field, and they always know what's going on."