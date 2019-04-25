Residents left to 'wait and see' as river stays above flood stage with more rain looming

The St. John River is expected to drop to 7.3 metres in Fredericton on Friday but remain above the flood stage for the next five days, according to the latest forecast.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 10 millimetres of rain to fall on Friday, and an additional 20 mm of rain on Saturday.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, said that rain could impact water levels.

"The rain, in terms of how much is expected to fall, has been a moving target over the last 72 hours [and] that's why there's been changes in the [St. John River water level] forecast," Downey said.

"If it falls outside of the basin, it's not going to affect river levels, if it's not much. So we'll have to wait and see where it does end up falling."

Saint John's Dominion Park is completely cut off. (Connell Smith/CBC)

The water level in Fredericton has dropped 50 centimetres since Thursday.

Downey said Maugerville has only seen a slight increase in water levels over the past 24 hours, and levels have not increased in Grand Lake or Jemseg.

"That's a positive sign that maybe the worst of it has come, at least for those communities, but we're still urging people to be aware and the forecast does change and that does change the river level," he said.

Maugerville, Jemseg and Grand Lake still remain above flood level.

The water is expected to peak in Maugerville, Grand Lake, Jemseg, Sheffield and Lakeville Corner on Friday before dropping over the next five days.

Soldiers fill sandbags in Maugerville. (Submitted by the 5th Canadian Division)

The St. John River is expected to peak in Saint John on Friday at 5.6 metres, 1.4 metres above the city's flood stage.

Kevin Clifford, the Saint John Emergency Measures Organization director and fire chief, said flooding has cut off 240 households from the mainland.

As of Thursday morning, 795 people have registered with the Red Cross.

Bill Lawlor, the provincial director of the Red Cross in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, said that number is likely to increase in the coming days.

"If not today, then tomorrow, we'll reach the 1,000 people mark, I'm sure," Lawlor said.

The Red Cross is still helping families affected by last year's flood.

"Many families were just returning home, or to a new home, after quite a significant amount of repair, and getting ready for hopefully what would be a calmer, quieter period of time."

This is how the 2019 New Brunswick flood looks on Thursday along the St. John River basin. 1:00

Lawlor said about 70 per cent of the people who've registered this year also registered last year. The other 30 per cent is made up of people who didn't leave their homes last year or didn't register with the Red Cross.

Around 350 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are assisting in flood relief efforts.

The soldiers are filling sandbags at depots, helping people leave their homes, doing wellness checks and protecting infrastructure.

The military is using two helicopters, 22 armoured vehicles and 40 trucks to help people in flood-affected areas, said Lt.-Col. Sean French, commander of the 2nd Battalion Royal Canadian Regiment based at Gagetown.

French said residents are thankful for the work they're doing.

"I randomly got an email the other day thanking [us] for delivery of water. … It's great to see those responses.

"There's been a lot of cases where coffee has been bought [for the soldiers], food has been bought for the soldiers as they work, so they're very appreciative of that piece."

More than 80 roads in the province remain closed Friday because of the flooding, including the Trans-Canada Highway from Exit 306 in Oromocto to Exit 423 in River Glade. Drivers must take a 90-kilometre detour, adding roughly one hour of travel time.

Google Maps is directing some people looking to get on the Trans-Canada Highway to Moncton take Route 10, but a section of that road passing through Chipman is also closed.

Several schools remain closed as well, including Cambridge Narrows School, Chipman Elementary School and Chipman Forest Avenue School. Hampton High School, Hampton Middle School, Hampton Elementary School and Dr. Leatherbarrow Primary School are also closed.