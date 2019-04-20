Increased risk of flooding leads armed forces to assess ways to help

The Canadian Armed Forces said in a tweet Saturday morning that it's deploying Joint Task Force teams to assess how they can be of help in parts of New Brunswick as water levels continue to rise.

"Today our Regional JTFs are deploying reconnaissance teams to New Brunswick and Quebec to assess where we can best assist."

The province requested assistance from the federal government to help cope with flooding on Friday evening, according to a news release from the New Brunswick government.

Meetings between the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization and the Canadian Armed Forces took place Friday night, according to the release.

Last year, the federal government offered military help for New Brunswick's flood relief efforts. Sixty soldiers based at Gagetown were called in to advise provincial authorities on mitigation measures and co-ordinate relief efforts.

Prepare to evacuate, says EMO

The New Brunswick EMO is telling people who live in flood-prone areas along the St. John River to be prepared to evacuate as flood levels rise over the next few days.

"It's not anymore a question of if we're going to see flooding, but very much a question of how much flooding are we going to see," said EMO director Greg MacCallum on Friday.

People whose homes are at risk of flooding should pickup sandbags and move valuables to a higher level, MacCallum said.

EMO's Geoffrey Downey lists what a 72-hour flood kit should contain and why. 0:47

MacCallum warned the rising water levels may cause road closures over the weekend too.

The St. John River is expected to reach flood stage in Jemseg on Saturday, according to the Department of Environment and Local Government. Maugerville and Fredericton are expected to exceed the flood stage Sunday. The water levels in Edmundston, which has already surpassed its flood stage, will continue to rise over the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for northern New Brunswick. It says about 20 to 40 millimetres of rain will fall Saturday. About 15 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected to in Fredericton and Southern York County and Oromocto and Sunbury County. The rain and snowmelt mix increases the threat of flooding.