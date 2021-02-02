Fredericton could look to past to deal with invasive goldfish in Odell Park pond

Fredericton City officials are considering how to deal with a large and growing population of invasive goldfish in the duck pond at Odell Park, but nearly 50 years ago biologists dealt with the same problem in Killarney Lake, about eight kilometres away.

At the time, goldfish were so prevalent that Coun. Stephen Chase, then a young biologist, remembers seeing them while canoeing.

"I was testing a new canoe that I had bought and Killarney Lake was a good place to do that. And I was over along the far shore and I saw these orange flashes in the water," he said.

Chase said he reported the sighting to some of the fisheries biologists at the Department of Natural Resources.

Bill Hooper, now retired, was one of the biologists on the job in 1974.

Hooper said he remembers someone brought in a goldfish they had caught in the lake to the Fish and Wildlife Branch of the Natural Resources.

"It was about three pounds. It was a big goldfish," he said.

And they weren't hard to find at the lake.

"You just had to walk along the shoreline and you could see them," he said, "They were pretty tame fish… It was obvious they were there."

Goldfish are a species of carp and can get much bigger, up to 20 pounds or larger in the right conditions, said Hooper.

"People, just like they did in Odell Park I presume, had goldfish they no longer wanted and dumped them in, thought it would be a good home for them," said Hooper.

St. John River threatened

Because an outlet from the lake flows into the Nashwaak Stream and then to the St. John River, the concern was that the fish could migrate into the river system.

"And if they get into the St. John River they'll just absolutely love it. So you'll have a brand new competitor fish in there with everything else, which you definitely don't want," said Hooper.

So the decision was made to eradicate the goldfish - and with them, almost every other fish in the lake.

"We got permission through the federal government and through the provincial government and the pesticides bureau, whatever it was at that time, and poisoned the lake with a chemical called antimycin, which is an antibiotic, actually," said Hooper.

DNR employees mixing antimycin to administer to Killarney Lake (Fisheries Management Report No. 6)

Antimycin was diluted and mixed with water and dropped into the lake.

"Basically, one drop of antimycin will kill a railway car full of fish, to give you some idea how potent it is," Hooper said.

A drip station of potassium permanganate was used at the outlet to detoxify the water.

"As soon as potassium permanganate and antimycin combine, the antimycin becomes neutralized and no longer toxic to fish or other aquatic insects or beings," said Hooper.

According to the fisheries management report, within a few days thousands of fish were dead -- brook trout, pearl dace and creek chub, pumpkinseed sunfish, eels and of course, goldfish.

"The last stressed fish, an eel, was noted sixty hours after initial application," according to the report.

'Total success'

It then took six consecutive days to collect the dead fish -- 5,636 in total, 419 of those were goldfish. The largest goldfish found was 13.3 inches and 2.2 pounds.

A week later, the Daily Gleaner reported that the "Chemical warfare waged on the Killarney Lake goldfish late last week has been a 'total success'."

"It was definitely a success story," said Hooper. After searching they didn't find any goldfish in the Nashwaak Stream.

Municipalities across North America routinely deal with urban ponds overwhelmed by goldfish.

Okotoks, Alberta used another fish killer, rotenone, to eradicate them in 2016.

Now, Fredericton is working with the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council to put up warning signs against dumping fish in the city's ponds and lakes.

The city has not yet reached a decision on what to do about the goldfish population in Odell Park.

