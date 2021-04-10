Fredericton first responders searching for man in St. John River

Fredericton police are investigating after receiving a report that a man went into the St. John River on Friday night and never came out.

Officers were called to 100 Woodstock Rd., near the Delta Hotel, at about 9 p.m. The Fredericton fire department also responded to the scene.

A search of the riverbank was conducted using thermal imaging and drone technology. The fire department's marine unit was also deployed, according to a news release.

The man had not been located as of Saturday morning.

CBC asked police whether they had received a report of a missing person or whether the identity of the person was known.

Spokesperson Alycia Bartlett answered only that "we are following up with information we have received about the man going into the water," she wrote in an email. "Our main goal is to locate that person."

Emergency divers are expected to search the St. John River for a missing man. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Emergency response divers are expected to search underwater on Saturday, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fredericton police at 460-2300