Police led to scene where Corey Sisson was shot, court hears

Jahradd (Jo) Williams led police to the area where Corey Sisson was shot, said a Fredericton police officer who took the stand Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Robby Polchies.

Polchies, 34, of Kingsclear First Nation is accused of killing Sisson on July 29, 2019. His trial began this week in Fredericton and is scheduled to last until mid-November.

Sisson, 19, was reported missing on July 30, 2019. His body was found on Aug. 10 in a forested area in Noonan, outside Fredericton.

The court has heard that Williams and Polchies were romantically involved at the time.

Sgt. Richard Mooney was the first witness to testify Friday, the third day of the trial.

He said Williams came to the police station on Aug. 9, 2019, several days after Corey Sisson had been reported missing.

Mooney said he listened in on an interview conducted under oath between Williams and another Fredericton police officer, Jamie Jones.

Mooney said he then conducted a "cognitive" interview with Williams to help her recall details of the day in question.

In cross-examination, defence lawyer Brian Munro asked Mooney about a statement Williams made during that interview.

"During the interview there were discussions, and there was reference to the skull in pieces everywhere," said Munro.

"Yea, there were," said Mooney. "I think her words were, 'there were pieces of skull everywhere.'"

Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan objected to the line of questioning and said Williams would be a witness.

Mooney said that around 3 p.m., he and three other officers along with Williams left the police station on Queen Street and drove to Noonan, being led to the crime scene by Williams.

Mooney said Williams was visibly shaken and nervous.

"Certainly, my observations were that this was a difficult process for her, that she wasn't particularly comfortable with. So we didn't spend a lot of time — we certainly wanted her to take us to the area speedily."

Mooney said the group took two unmarked vehicles to Route 10, past the Pepper Creek Plaza. After searching for a dirt road, Williams pointed out one with a Private Property sign.

Mooney described the road as passable with a vehicle, "but not much more than a trail." He said there were fresh tire tracks in the mud and thought that someone could be near the site.

He said safety was a main concern for the police, who at that point sent Williams back to the station with one of the officers. She gave the remaining police officers instructions on where to go.

Asked if any part of the drive with Williams had been recorded, Mooney said it hadn't and admitted it was an oversight.

Robby Polchies, 32, was arrested on Aug. 12 on a warrant unrelated to the alleged murder he's now on trial for. (Fredericton Police)

Mooney said the officers searched the trails leading off the main dirt road for hours, going down each trail for only a couple of minutes.

At about 8:30 p.m., the RCMP became involved, Mooney said. The area they were searching in Noonan was just beyond the city limits.

Mooney said Fredericton police handed off the search to the RCMP.

Const. Debbie Stafford testified that the next morning, she was brought on the continued search as a comforting female presence for Williams.

Stafford said she and Const. Jamie Jones as well as Jordan Landry with the RCMP picked Williams up at her mother's apartment and drove back to Route 10 to the site Williams had pointed out the day before.

"Ms Williams went into a dirt road off Route 10, past Pepper Creek. So we turned in there and proceeded to go along the dirt road until she indicated one little side trail that was wide enough for an ATV, and indicated that was the location where Corey Sisson was located," Stafford said.

They checked the trail but found nothing.

Munro questioned Stafford about whether she had recorded any of the interaction with Williams. She said she hadn't.

"My position was there as support," she said.

"This is a pretty significant search effort, would you agree? I mean, they had spent numerous hours the day before, did you know that?" Munro asked.

"I knew they spent some time but I didn't know to what degree," Stafford said.

She said there were no discussions about recording with Williams present.

After a couple hours of searching along ATV trails, Stafford said the officers took Williams home.

"At the time … there were RCMP members that were present on scene, including one RCMP canine handler … we left with Ms. Williams and they continued the search on the trail initially indicated by Ms. Williams," Stafford said.

Stafford said she remembers Williams looking scared as she walked to her mother's apartment.

"I found it striking that she appeared very nervous, her eyes were darting from side to side, she was looking in the neighbouring apartment building," she said.

After dropping Williams off, Stafford said, they were notified that a body had been found.

