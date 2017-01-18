Fredericton fire crews fight early morning vehicle and house blaze

A small fire destroyed a vehicle and part of the house it spread to on the 400 block of Gibson Street in Fredericton this morning.

Fire crews responded to a call at 3:33 a.m. after a fire started in a unoccupied vehicle and spread to a nearby house.

Platoon captain Blair Sullivan said all occupants of the north side home got out safely.

The street was closed for about half an hour as 17 firefighters put out the blaze, and is now reopened.

The home suffered moderate damage to the siding, Sullivan said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.