Three people displaced after mobile home fire on Fredericton's north side

Two adults and a child are out of their mobile home in Fredericton because of a fire early Saturday morning, according to the Fredericton Fire Department.

The call came in shortly after midnight about the fire on the city's north side. Five trucks responded to the call and had the fire out by 2 a.m., with crews staying on scene for another four hours.

The fire happened at Needle Court in the Barkers Point area.

Nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.