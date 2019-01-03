Fredericton spikes fire inspection and report fees for 2019

The Fredericton Fire Department has announced fee hikes along with completely new fees for 2019. Multiple inspection and reporting fees are taking a big leap.

"The reason for the increases is to better reflect the cost of preparing reports that are requested from us," said assistant deputy fire chief David McKinley.

The cost for a fire property status search will jump to $100 from $50, and the cost of fire extinguisher training will go from to $20 from $8.75.

"There's an extra capital cost that's involved in that, and depending on how many you do in the year it's hard to budget for," McKinley said.

The cost for reports are seeing a big jump. A fire summary investigation report will cost $150 instead of $50, a full investigation report will cost $350, and a full incident report will cost $250.

"A lot of those fees are rare," said McKinley. "For instance a full incident report or a full investigation report are not something we prepare very often."

McKinley said the last time the fees were changed was 2004.

New fees

Assistant deputy fire chief David McKinley said most of the increases are just cost-covering measures. (CBC)

The city has also added fees to the mix for 2019, but regular homeowners aren't affected.

It will now cost $30 for the fire department to do a daycare inspection for a licence, and the same for a liquor licence inspection for occupancy numbers.

"Your average homeowner would never incur these costs because we don't even inspect homes," he said.

"These are for businesses or large apartment buildings is where you would get these kind of inspections."

The city will also be charging $200 for a fireworks site plan and permit, $50 for a second re-inspection, and $200 for a third reinspection.

Money from these fees will go to the City of Fredericton's treasury.