Man rescued from 2nd-storey window as fire rips through Fredericton home

Fredericton firefighters rescued a man hanging from a window during a house fire on the city's north side, early on Monday morning.

Mike Mizner, the platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said the man was trapped on the second floor of the Broad Street home.

"The rescue crew put a ladder up to the second-storey window to extricate the person from the building," Mizner said.

After he was rescued, Mizner said the man was turned over to Ambulance New Brunswick.

The man didn't suffer any injuries during the blaze.

Fire crews responded to the fire shortly after 1 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly after 2 a.m. But crews remained on scene until 4:45 a.m.

There was extensive damage to the kitchen area of the home and the attic. There was also heat and water damage throughout the building.

Mizner said five fire trucks responded to the fire. Police, paramedics and NB Power were also on scene.

Fire prevention is still on scene investigating the cause of the blaze.