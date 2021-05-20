At least 8 tenants forced from their homes after Fredericton apartment fire

At least eight tenants have been forced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire in Fredericton on Thursday.

The fire broke shortly after 4 p.m. at a three-storey apartment building at 10 Gilbert St., on the city's north side.

Dan Bedell, spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross in the Atlantic region, said at least five tenants of adjacent apartments arranged to stay with relatives or friends.

"Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and funds for food and clothing purchases for three adults from the two most heavily damaged units," Bedell said in a news release.

Platoon Captain Peter McMurtrie of the Fredericton Fire Department, said the fire started on a balcony and spread up the exterior wall to the roof of the building.

He said there was extensive fire damage on the third floor of the building, minor damage on the second floor and water damage on the ground floor.

"There was extensive damage to the roof," he said.

Several animals rescued

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes and several animals were rescued from the 18-unit apartment building.

There were 18 firefighters on scene. One suffered minor injuries. But McMurtrie said that person did not have to go to hospital.

The fire is still under investigation. But McMurtrie said firefighters believe smoking materials played a role.

Twelve units were able to be reoccupied after the fire, while six units will need repairs before tenants can return.