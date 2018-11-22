Fire forces 2 people from their home on St. Mary's First Nation

Two people have been forced from their home after a fire broke out on St. Mary's First Nation Wednesday night.

Larry Seymour, acting platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said there were no injuries involved in the fire that broke out shortly after 9 p.m. But the house was "extensively damaged."

"The interior was gutted," he said. "It was pretty bad."

He said the fire was under control "fairly quickly," but crews remained on scene for about two hours to make sure the fire was completely out.

"Heavy fire [was] involved on the main level of the structure," he said.

There were 19 firefighters who responded to the fire and five fire apparatus.

Seymour said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

"I can't say if it's suspicious or not suspicious," he said. "It's under investigation at this time."